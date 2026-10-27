A BCom graduate in Bengaluru is working as a BMTC electric bus driver for a reported monthly salary of ₹22,000. Discover his career choice, job responsibilities and the story behind his unusual career path.

Bengaluru (Oct 27): The state government increases the budget size every year based on inflation. Authorities regularly hike the salaries and allowances of MLAs and ministers, along with development project funds and tender amounts. But the government shows zero interest in raising the minimum wage of hardworking contract employees. The daily life of this BMTC electric bus driver in Bengaluru proves this harsh reality.

Many educated youths are working as daily wage or contract staff for peanuts today because the government is not conducting direct recruitment drives. A BMTC electric bus driver recently opened up about his heartbreaking situation.

BCom graduate gets driver job for Rs 22,000 salary!

A BMTC electric bus driver shared his life struggles in a recent interview with a YouTuber named 'Vinod'. The driver is actually a BCom graduate. He joined as a BMTC bus driver on a contract basis because he could not find any direct government jobs. He said, 'I have been working here for the last 5 years. My starting salary was Rs 18,000, and now it has reached Rs 24,000. But I get only Rs 22,000 in hand every month after PF and other deductions.'

How to survive in Bengaluru with Rs 22,000?

A person cannot even manage a basic lower-middle-class lifestyle with a Rs 22,000 salary in an expensive city like Bengaluru. The entire salary vanishes into house rent, food, and daily travel expenses. Young men come from villages to work in Bengaluru, and they are left with nothing if they send Rs 5,000 home to their parents. A family will definitely face extreme poverty if a person gets married and has children on this meager income.

Direct recruitment means paying Rs 50,000 salary!

The government will have to pay a minimum salary of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 along with official benefits if it hires drivers through direct recruitment. The transport department has chosen the contract basis route just to escape this financial burden. The public is now expressing anger against the government. People feel it is unfair that politicians take lakhs in allowances while contract workers face total job insecurity.

Key details about the BMTC Electric Bus Driver job:

You should note these important points if you want to become a BMTC EV bus driver or understand their daily challenges:

Salary: The department currently offers a maximum salary of Rs 24,000 on a contract basis. The driver gets Rs 22,000 in hand after all deductions.

Eligibility and challenges: A Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) License is strictly mandatory. Drivers carry the huge responsibility of navigating heavy buses safely through the massive Bengaluru traffic pressure.

Job status: Contract drivers have absolutely no job security. They also do not receive any extra benefits that regular government employees get.

Transport drivers safely drop the public at their destinations every single day, but their own lives remain completely insecure. We just have to wait and see if the government finally wakes up and revises the salaries of these contract workers.