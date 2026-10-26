Be very careful while searching for customer care numbers on Google. A 56-year-old homemaker from Bengaluru lost Rs 98,000 to cyber cheats. She was just trying to get a refund for a damaged curd packet she ordered on Blinkit.

Bengaluru: You need to be extra careful while looking up customer care numbers online. A 56-year-old homemaker from Bengaluru lost Rs 98,000 to cyber fraudsters. She was simply trying to get a refund for a spoiled curd packet she ordered on Blinkit. The scammers pretended to be customer care executives. They sent her a WhatsApp link and wiped out her money.

Soundarya (name changed) lives in an apartment on Palace Cross Road in Vasanth Nagar. She became the latest victim of this online scam. The Central Cyber Crime Police Station has registered a case. The cops have started their investigation.

Damaged curd packet leads to refund scam

Soundarya ordered curd on Blinkit on October 17. The packet was completely damaged when it reached her house. She complained to the delivery agent right away. The agent told her to contact the customer care team. The woman then searched for the Blinkit customer care number on the internet. She called a random number she found online. The man on the other end promised to process her refund. He asked her to follow a few simple steps.

The WhatsApp link trap

The scammer sent her a link on WhatsApp. He told her to upload a photo of the damaged curd packet using that link. The woman followed his instructions and uploaded the picture. Soon after, another man called her. He told her the refund process was going on. He then asked her to open her digital payment app and check her account balance.

The woman trusted him and entered her password to open the account. The payment app suddenly disappeared from her mobile screen. She soon got a message and realized that Rs 98,000 was gone from her bank account.

Police launch investigation

Soundarya realized she was cheated by cyber criminals. She immediately went to the police and filed a formal complaint. The Central Cyber Crime Police took up the case and are currently investigating the matter.

Keep these safety tips in mind to avoid cyber frauds:

Use official apps only: Always contact customer support through the official help section inside the app.

Never click unknown links: Do not click on random links you get on WhatsApp or SMS.

Keep your passwords secret: Never share your banking passwords, OTP, and other personal details with anyone.

Report frauds immediately: If you lose money, inform your bank right away. You can call the national cyber crime helpline at 1930. You can also file a complaint on the official website cybercrime.gov.in.