Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested three Tillu gang sharpshooters, including a juvenile, for the March 19 murder of Ravi Bhardwaj in Bawana. The killing was a result of the ongoing Gogi-Tillu gang rivalry, police said.

Delhi Police Crime Branch has nabbed three of the sharpshooters involved in the brutal murder of 30-year-old Ravi Bhardwaj, who was shot dead on March 19 in Harewali village, Bawana. The killing was a fallout of the long-standing rivalry between the Gogi and Tillu gangs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharpshooters Identified

The sharpshooters, identified as Chetanya (22), Kunal alias Shunty (23) and a juvenile, were members of the Tillu gang, police said.

According to the police, Chetanya allegedly provided crucial details about the victim's routine and location, pointed out his house, and shared updates via social media before the attack. Five armed assailants on two motorcycles then opened indiscriminate fire, killing Bhardwaj on the spot and injuring three others.

Dramatic Arrest Following Shootout

On the night of March 26, police intercepted a stolen scooty in Sector-28, Rohini. The two occupants opened fire on the team. In retaliatory firing, both suspects were injured and overpowered. ACP Sanjay Kumar Nagpal and Head Constable Rohit were hit but survived due to their bulletproof jackets, police said.

Revenge Killing, Further Probe Underway

Police recovered two semi-automatic .32 bore pistols, seven live cartridges, and the stolen scooty. The murder is believed to be revenge for the killing of Tillu Tajpuriya in Tihar Jail, as Ravi Bhardwaj was allegedly linked to the rival Gogi gang. Further investigation is underway to nab other conspirators, including Tarun alias Tori. (ANI)