The Bastar Pandum Festival, organised by the Chhattisgarh Government, has drawn a large crowd to witness Bastar's traditional handicrafts, tribal arts, folk costumes and local products. The festival, which was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, showcased Bastar's rich tribal heritage with its extraordinary handicraft products, foods and traditional tribal dances and folk song performances.

A Celebration of Traditional Cuisine

Speaking with ANI, Somaru Ram Kawasi, a member of the judging panel who checked various food items presented at the festival, said, "There's a dish here, a kind of fermented drink that we call 'kal' here, and in Dhurua, they call it 'mel'. All the traditional dishes that are made in the village and are authentic are being given a number here."

He underlined the festival's significance in promoting Bastar's old tradition. "It feels great because it's our old tradition. The dish made with just salt, chilli, and tamarind, without any oil, tastes delicious. It's made with rice and flour," he said.

Participant Nisha Nag shared the delicacy of Bastar's beverages and food: "We have more than 40 types of beverages here... We have brought 10 types of traditional porridges... I am very grateful to Bastar Pandum. These items were consumed previously. We are now able to eat them and showcase them here. They are still alive and well, but some have become extinct. Through Bastar Pandum, with the help of the district administration and the state government, we have the opportunity to showcase them again."

Cultural Performances and Calls for Preservation

Folk artist Shanu Markandey thanked the Tribal Development Department for promoting Bastar's culture. "I want to thank the Assistant Commissioner of the Tribal Development Department for inviting us to such a grand platform. The 5-minute performance we gave was a blend of our Bastar culture. It included prayers to our revered Mother Goddess Danteshwari, devotional and folk songs, and concluded with the Chherchera festival, a prominent festival in Bastar," he said.

"The government should, first and foremost, ensure that such events continue to be organised and should create a department dedicated to preserving and promoting this kind of culture, especially those aspects that are becoming extinct. It is also important that the numerous researchers in Jagdalpur and Bastar districts, many of whom are of international calibre, be involved in such initiatives and that campaigns be organised from time to time to inspire and encourage them to further develop and showcase this culture," he added.

Folk artist Sangeeta Markam, who performed before the President, shared her experience. She also emphasised the need to protect and promote our traditions. "We are feeling very good and proud. Performing in front of the President was a great achievement for us and the first major accomplishment of our lives... We feel that if we let the traditions passed down by our ancestors disappear, how will future generations know what things were like before? To preserve this, we are making every effort to continue practising and showcasing our old customs and traditional attire."

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the festival on Saturday. The festival will continue till February 9. (ANI)