Top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, responsible for numerous deadly attacks, was neutralised by security forces. Bastar IG P Sundarraj called it a 'decisive advantage' and issued an ultimatum for all Maoists to surrender or face consequences.

After top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma was neutralised by security forces on Tuesday, Bastar IG P Sundarraj called it a "decisive advantage" for the troops. Speaking to ANI, IG Sundarraj said that the Maoists have no choice but to surrender and integrate into the mainstream.

He said, "This is a decisive advantage for the security forces, not just for the Dandakaranya region or Bastar but for the entire India. The security forces have led campaigns against the Maoists during which the dead bodies of their general secretaries and politburo members have been recovered in 2025. This has forced the Maoist cadres to leave Bastar and take shelter in other regions. But wherever they go, they have no choice left now. Even if they go underground, or in the sky, they have no choice left but to surrender and be part of the mainstream, or else they will have to suffer the consequences."

Details of the Encounter

The 43-year-old top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was responsible for at least 26 deadly attacks against security forces and civilians, including the 2017 Sukma attack in which 26 CRPF personnel were killed, was eliminated during an encounter on Tuesday. He was also involved in the 2010 Dantewada attack, which resulted in the killing of 76 CRPF personnel. Along with Hidma, his wife Raje and other members of the Maoist group, including Chelluri Narayana, and Tech Shankar were also killed, sources said.

"Today, an encounter took place between the Andhra Pradesh security forces and Maoists. Following the encounter, the bodies of six Maoists were recovered by security forces. One of them was Madvi Hidma, a Central Committee member of the Maoists who was formerly the commander of a PLGA battalion and is known as a face of terrorism. His body was also recovered in today's encounter. The bodies of Hidma's wife and four other Maoists were recovered, a total of six Maoists, and a large quantity of 47 AKs and ammunition were also recovered from the spot," Bastar IG added.

Union Home Minister Briefed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to top officials after the neutralisation of Madvi Hidma, who was eliminated even before the November 30 deadline set by the troops for his capture, they said.

Who Was Madvi Hidma?

Maoist commander Madvi Hidma was born in 1981 in Purvathi, Sukma, Chhattisgarh. He served as the head of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 1, which is considered the Maoists' deadliest strike unit.

Hidma was the youngest member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and the only tribal from the Bastar region to hold this position. A bounty of Rs 50 lakh was placed on his head. (ANI)