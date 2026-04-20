PM Narendra Modi extended greetings on Basava Jayanti, paying tribute to 12th-century philosopher and social reformer Basaveshwara. He hailed Basavanna's visionary outlook for a just society and his efforts to empower people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Basava Jayanti, paying tribute to 12th-century philosopher and social reformer Basaveshwara and his teachings. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the special occasion of Basava Jayanti, devout salutations to Jagadguru Basaveshwara and his eternal teachings. His visionary outlook for a just society and his unwavering efforts to empower the people always remain an inspiration to us." ಬಸವ ಜಯಂತಿಯ ವಿಶೇಷ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ, ಜಗದ್ಗುರು ಬಸವೇಶ್ವರರಿಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಅವರ ಶಾಶ್ವತ ಬೋಧನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಭಕ್ತಿಪೂರ್ವಕ ನಮನಗಳು. ನ್ಯಾಯಸಮ್ಮತ ಸಮಾಜದ ಅವರ ದೂರದೃಷ್ಟಿ ಮತ್ತು ಜನರನ್ನು ಸಬಲೀಕರಣಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಅವರು ಮಾಡಿದ ಅಚಲ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಗಳು ನಮಗೆ ಸದಾ ಪ್ರೇರಣೆಯಾಗಿರುತ್ತವೆ. pic.twitter.com/pWUMaPhk0o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2026

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Basaveshwara: A Pioneer of Social Reform

Basaveshwara, also known as Basavanna, is revered particularly by the Lingayat community and is widely regarded as a pioneer of social reform in India. A key figure in the 12th-century Bhakti movement centred on Lord Shiva, he used poetry, known as Vachanas, to spread awareness about equality, justice, and devotion.

He strongly opposed caste hierarchy, gender discrimination, and ritualistic practices, advocating instead for a society rooted in fairness and inclusivity. Basavanna introduced the concept of wearing the Ishtalinga, symbolising a direct and personal connection with the divine, irrespective of one's social standing. He also established the Anubhava Mantapa, often described as a hall of spiritual experience, where individuals from diverse backgrounds, including women, could freely engage in discussions on philosophical and social issues.

Remembered as a champion of equality, he is also considered to be a great social reformer who stood for the rights of the underprivileged classes and women. (ANI)