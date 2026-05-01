The death toll in the Jabalpur cruise boat capsize at Bargi Dam has risen to nine, with rescue operations ongoing. While 15 people were rescued, questions remain over safety measures, with conflicting accounts about the availability of life jackets.

The death toll in the cruise boat capsizing incident at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur has climbed to nine, a day after the mishap, even as search and rescue operations continue to locate the missing. State Minister Rakesh Singh said that rescue teams have recovered two more bodies. He further said that despite passengers wearing life jackets, questions remain over why more lives could not be saved, adding that a clearer picture will emerge after the rescue efforts are completed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "NDRF has recovered two more bodies...The situation will be clear in some time...After the rescue operation concludes, it will be clear why people could not be saved even when they were wearing life jackets"

Conflicting Reports on Safety Measures

A survivor of the boat capsizing incident has alleged a lack of basic safety measures, claiming that passengers were not provided with life jackets. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that "15 citizens have been safely rescued" in the cruise boat capsized incident. He attributed the incident to a "severe storm".

CM's Response and Rescue Efforts

In a post on X, CM Mohan Yadav wrote, "Through swift rescue operations, 15 citizens have been safely rescued. Efforts are underway to locate those who are missing as quickly as possible." "In this hour of crisis, the state government stands in full solidarity with the affected families with complete sensitivity, and every possible assistance is being ensured," the post read.

Eyewitness Corroborates Storm Theory

Eyewitnesses claimed that strong winds may have contributed to the incident. Samrat, an eyewitness, said, "It was really windy. We told the boat operator to come to the other end, but he paid no heed. It started for the other side but capsized in the middle of the dam. A few people in life jackets jumped off the boat... We safely rescued about 15-16 people... We rushed them to the hospital. The bodies were taken away." (ANI)