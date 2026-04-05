Five people were killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle accident on the Moradabad-Bareilly Highway. A car first hit a stationary tanker, killing three. Then, a motorcycle crashed into the wreckage, resulting in the death of both riders.

At least five people lost their lives, and three others were injured in a road accident on the Moradabad-Bareilly Highway earlier on Sunday after a car rammed into a stationary tanker, police said.

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Police Detail the Sequence of Events

According to SP City Bareilly, Manush Pareek, the incident occurred around 4:30 pm when a Bolero collided from behind with a tanker parked on the roadside due to a jammed axle. "Three people died in the initial collision, and three were injured. Subsequently, a motorcycle carrying two persons also crashed into the same vehicles, resulting in both riders' deaths," Pareek said.

He added that a total of five people have died in the accident, while three injured persons have been shifted for treatment. Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)