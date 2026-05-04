Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, on interim bail in a terror funding case, has pleaded with the Delhi HC to modify his bail order. He wants to travel from Srinagar to Delhi to be with his seriously ill father, admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the NIA on a plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh seeking modification of the order granting him interim bail to stay with his father, who was hospitalised in Srinagar.

Senior advocate N Hariharan submitted that Abdul Rashid Sheikh's father's health turned serious, and he was airlifted to Delhi on April 2 and has been admitted to AIIMS. However, the MP is in Srinagar as he is not permitted to travel anywhere else as per the order of the High Court. The MP had thus requested to modify the order to enable him to come to Delhi to meet his father.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He was released on April 30 following an interim bail, granted on April 28. His interim bail will expire on May 6.

Court Issues Notice, Details Bail Conditions

The division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain issued notice to the NIA and listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday. The bench had granted him interim bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh and one surety in the like amount. While granting interim bail, the High Court had imposed conditions that "he will remain in the hospital where his father is admitted, he shall not interact with any person other than his family members, and he will keep his mobile phone switched on. He will be accompanied by two officials, and the cost will be borne by the NIA." He is also directed to surrender after one week.

The bench refused to allow him to stay in the MP flat allotted to him and asked the counsel to furnish an address in Delhi where Abdul Rashid Sheikh will be residing during the period of interim bail. The senior counsel submitted that he can stay at his official residence in Delhi.

NIA Opposes Plea

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra alongwith special public prosecutor (SPP) Akshay Malik, opposed the interim bail plea. Advocate Akshay Malik opposed the submissions and contended that Abdul Rashid Sheikh can be taken to AIIMS from Tihar Jail. The bench said that interim bail can be extended for 2-3 days.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, counsel for Abdul Rashid Sheikh, mentioned the matter before the Delhi High Court to modify the order of interim bail granted to him. He moved an urgent application seeking modification, and the same was mentioned before the bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain.

The High Court had also noted that Abdul Rashid Sheikh is an MP who was earlier granted interim bail to file an election nomination and for campaigning. He was also granted custody parole to attend the parliament session.

Meanwhile, the NIA raised the apprehension that the witnesses may be influenced if he is granted interim bail. One witness has already turned hostile. It was submitted by NIA that it has no objection if he is granted custody parole. The bench, however, rejected this submission.

He is in custody in a terror funding case with the NIA. He was arrested on August 19, 2019. (ANI)