Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination for the Baramati assembly bypoll. The NCP leader is appealing to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for an unopposed election, following the demise of her husband Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Monday filed her nomination for the forthcoming Baramati assembly bypoll and urged for an unopposed election. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar will contest the Baramati by-polls in alliance with the BJP.

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Appeal for unopposed election

Following the filing of nomination, she told reporters here that she was trying to request Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to "get the election unopposed", inferring that the party candidate Akash Vijayrao More withdraws his candidature from the bypoll. "Praful Patel and I are trying to contact Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge to request him to get this election unopposed. This is the toughest election of my life; such a time should not come to anyone. This election is not mine alone; this is the election of all Baramati people," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

NCP working president Praful Patel seconded her request and said that he has sent messages to Kharge's assistant regarding the same. "For the Baramati elections, we tried to discuss with the leaders of all the parties. I have been trying to talk to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the past 3 days. We could not talk, but my message has been sent to his Personal Assistant. I appeal to him that the Congress Party support these elections," Patel said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Ministers Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and Chandrashekhar Bawankule also seconded the request for an unopposed by-election in Baramati. "She has filed the Baramati by-election nomination. This election is happening after Ajit Pawar. We never thought of the Baramati elections without him. She is the Deputy CM of the state. Everyone is requesting that this election be unopposed," Aditi Sunil Tatkare said.

"All the parties support her. We will hold a discussion with the Congress party... Sunetra Pawar will get elected," Bhujbal said.

"The public of Maharashtra wants to see what role the Congress plays. We are appealing to them from the public of Maharashtra... This will be Congress's biggest defeat," Bawankule said.

Congress cites broken tradition

However, Congress leader Nana Patole said that the tradition for other parties to withdraw candidacy following the demise of a candidate was started by Congress and accused the BJP of breaking it. He further expressed unawareness of the party's decision to field a candidate for the Baramati by-election. "This tradition was started by the Congress after the demise of Gopinath Munde. The BJP broke it, and they filled out the forms for their candidates. I don't know on what basis this decision was taken," he said.

Sunetra Pawar pays tribute to late husband

Meanwhile, Sunetra Pawar paid tribute to the former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and her late husband, Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash headed to Baramati earlier this year. "It has only been two months since we lost Dada, and because of that, we have to face this by-election. I never even imagined in my dreams that such a time would come. His passing is a loss not just for Baramati, but for the state and the entire country. Baramati was like a mother to him; his very breath belonged to Baramati. Even today, everyone is grieving. The courage I have today comes from all of you standing by me. Dada always used to say, 'The burden of your vote is upon me,' which is why he worked 24 hours a day," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"The path of development for Baramati, shown by Sharad Pawar, was taken forward by Dada. I assure you that I will not let it stop. No one can ever take Dada's place, but I have resolved to carry his work forward," Pawar said. Paying tribute to "Dada", she promised to "continue to work for Baramati's development for the rest of my life". She further assured that the law and order will be maintained in Baramati, farmers will recieve support, and all remaining projects will be completed.

Reflecting on the legacy of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and late Ajit Pawar, the Deputy CM said that she had a political experience of "forty years". "All of Baramati is my family, and I will continue to work for its development for the rest of my life. I will not leave even a single party worker to stand alone. Ensuring that people's work continues is the only true tribute to him. Even though Dada is no longer with us, law and order will be maintained in Baramati. Farmers will continue to receive support just as before, and all remaining pending projects will be completed. Although I had social experience even before marriage, as the daughter-in-law of Sharad Pawar and the wife of Ajit Pawar, I carry forty years of political experience with me," she added.

Congress candidate and poll schedule

The Congress on Sunday named Akash Vijayrao More as its candidate against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati assembly by-election. Akash More is the secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. His father, Vijayrao More, was a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC). More's candidature was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The by-elections for the Baramati and Rahuri Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra are scheduled for April 23, with counting of votes to take place on May 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). (ANI)