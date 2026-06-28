A child died and three others fell ill in Barabanki, UP, after receiving injections from an unqualified practitioner. The clinic was sealed and an FIR was registered against the operator, who was found to be practising without a medical degree.

A child died while three others fell ill after allegedly being administered injections by an unqualified practitioner in the Haidergarh area of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, prompting the district administration to seal the clinic and initiate legal action against its operator.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Official Confirms Death, Action Initiated

Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Dr Love Kumar said one child was brought dead to the Community Health Centre (CHC), while the victim's twin sibling was referred to the District Hospital after being stabilised. "Around 12:45 PM, a child was brought to the Community Health Centre in a dead state; it was later revealed that he had died after receiving an injection from an unidentified person. His body was sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Subsequently, his twin sibling was brought in critical condition; after receiving first aid and stabilisation, the child was referred to the District Hospital. Two other children suffering from similar symptoms, suspected to be measles, were also brought in," Dr Love Kumar told ANI.

He said that following the incident, authorities sealed the clinic operating illegally and initiated criminal proceedings against its operator. "Following the death, the Superintendent of the Community Health Centre, in the presence of the SDM, had the fake doctor's clinic sealed, and an FIR is being registered against the operator. Preliminary investigations indicate that the individual possessed no medical degree and was not registered as a medical practitioner. It was found that he had been practising for years without holding a legitimate medical degree. Action is being taken against this fake doctor," he added.

Investigation Reveals Unauthorised Practice

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Vishwakarma said the children had been taken to the practitioner after developing skin-related symptoms. "A local resident, Kallu, had brought his children for treatment. It is reported that the condition of one of the children, Hasnain, deteriorated significantly after receiving an injection. He was subsequently taken to the CHC, where he was declared dead," he said.

The SDM added that the clinic was running unauthorised allopathic treatment, following which it was sealed pending a formal inquiry. A district administration team is conducting further investigations, and strict legal action will be taken based on the findings. (ANI)