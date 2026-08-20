BJP MLA Sumitro Chatterjee, a descendant of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, slammed the Congress for deciding to sing only two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram'. He called it a political drama to gain relevance and said legal action would be considered.

Bankim Chandra's Kin Slams Congress, Threatens Legal Action

BJP MLA Sumitro Chatterjee, a direct descendant of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, on Thursday criticised the Congress over its decision to sing only the first two stanzas of the national song 'Vande Mataram' at party events. He said Congress was trying to gain political attention through the issue and alleged that the party had lost its relevance. Speaking to ANI, Chatterjee said, "In the political scenario in India, Congress holds no value. They are doing this drama to gain some value, so that they can come into the limelight. Right now, Congress has become history."

He also said that legal action would be considered after discussions with his family and party. "We will take legal steps. I need to speak with my family. I will also speak to my party. After that, we will take legal steps. But if a legal step is to be taken, it will be taken by the family - this is what we want," he said. "CWC is not above Indian law. They will have to act within the purview of Indian law," Chatterjee further said.

Congress Cites 1937 Resolution Amid BJP's 'Appeasement' Charge

The statement comes after the Congress Working Committee decided that only the first two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' would be sung at party events, citing the party's 1937 resolution. The decision followed a controversy after the BJP accused Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi of conversing during the national song's rendition at Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said the party's stand on the recitation of 'Vande Mataram' was clear and that it would follow the decisions taken by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1937.

Criticising Congress' stance, Amit Shah also launched a sharp attack, accusing the opposition party of reviving its "extreme policy of appeasement". He told ANI that the decision was not merely symbolic but a repetition of a historical error that had contributed to the partition of India. (ANI)