Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks across India to remain closed for 21 days; know entire list here

    The month of October will have 21 bank holidays, the first of which will be Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. On October 5, other festivals such as Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Vijayadashami will take place. Except for a few states, all banks in India will be closed on October 24 for Diwali or Deepawali.
     

    Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks across India to remain closed for 21 days; know entire list here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    Banks in the private and public sectors will be closed for twenty-one days in October, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. In a month, there are five Sundays. A national holiday, Gandhi Jayanti, and other festivals such as Durga Puja, Dussehra or Vijayadashami, and Diwali will increase the number of bank holidays in the coming month.

    It should be noted that banks in India adhere to the gazetted holidays. While all banks observe public holidays, some banks observe regional festivals and holidays. State governments determine regional bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) divides holidays into the categories such as holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and holidays under Banks Closing of Accounts.

    The month of October will feature 21 bank holidays, with the first beginning on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. This is followed by other festivals such as Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Vijayadashami on October 5. Except in a few states, all banks in India will observe Diwali or Deepawali bank holidays on October 24.

    Follow the October 2022 holiday list here:
    1) October 1 - Semi-annual closing of bank accounts (Gangtok)
    2) October 2 - Sunday & Gandhi Jayanti 
    3) October 3 - Durga puja (Maha Ashtami) (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi)
    4) October 4 - Durga puja/Dussehra (Maha navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram)
    5) October 5 - Durga puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
    6) October 6 - Durga puja (Dashain) (Gangtok)
    7) October 7 - Durga puja (Dashain) (Gangtok)
    8) October 8 - Second Saturday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) (Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)
    9) October 9 - Sunday
    10) October 13 - Karva Chauth (Shimla)
    11) October 14 - Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Srinagar)
    12) October 16 - Sunday
    13) October 18 - Kati bihu (Guwahati)
    14) October 22 - Fourth Saturday
    15) October 23 - Sunday
    16) October 24 - Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi) (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Raipur, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)
    17) October 25 - Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja (Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal and Jaipur)
    18) October 26 - Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla and Srinagar)
    19) October 27 - Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba (Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow)
    20) October 30 - Sunday
    21) October 31 - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath puja (Ahmedabad, Patna and Ranchi)

    Customers will not face difficulties with bank-related transactions as ATMs, cash deposits, online banking, and mobile banking will continue to operate normally.

    Also Read: SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 1600 vacancies; know eligibility, age limit, other details here

    Also Read: IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 declared; know how to check

    Also Read: Union Bank of India launches Rupay Credit Card on UPI and UPI Lite; check details

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PFI bandh in Kerala turns violent; KSRTC buses, cars pelted with stones, over 100 arrested

    PFI bandh in Kerala turns violent; KSRTC buses, cars pelted with stones, over 100 arrested

    I will contest says Ashok Gehlot officially joins race for new Congress president gcw

    'I will contest...' Ashok Gehlot officially joins race for new Congress president, no Gandhi in running

    Aao chale Bhajpa ke sath, kare Bihar ka vikash BJP new slogan as Amit Shah prepares ground for 2024 Lok Sabha polls gcw

    'Aao chale Bhajpa ke sath, kare Bihar ka vikash': BJP's new slogan as Amit Shah prepares ground for 2024 polls

    Gurugram employees advised to work from home today after heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR gcw

    Gurugram employees advised to work from home today after heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR

    IMD issues yellow alert heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi NCR schools shut in Noida Gurugram gcw

    IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi-NCR; schools shut in Noida, Gurugram

    Recent Stories

    PFI bandh in Kerala turns violent; KSRTC buses, cars pelted with stones, over 100 arrested

    PFI bandh in Kerala turns violent; KSRTC buses, cars pelted with stones, over 100 arrested

    I will contest says Ashok Gehlot officially joins race for new Congress president gcw

    'I will contest...' Ashok Gehlot officially joins race for new Congress president, no Gandhi in running

    Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023 gcw

    Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023

    Aamir Khan daughter says Yes to beau Nupur Shikhare watch the romantic proposal here drb

    Aamir Khan’s daughter says ‘Yes’ to beau Nupur Shikhare; watch the romantic proposal here

    Aao chale Bhajpa ke sath, kare Bihar ka vikash BJP new slogan as Amit Shah prepares ground for 2024 Lok Sabha polls gcw

    'Aao chale Bhajpa ke sath, kare Bihar ka vikash': BJP's new slogan as Amit Shah prepares ground for 2024 polls

    Recent Videos

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon