Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks across India to remain closed for 21 days; know entire list here

The month of October will have 21 bank holidays, the first of which will be Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. On October 5, other festivals such as Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Vijayadashami will take place. Except for a few states, all banks in India will be closed on October 24 for Diwali or Deepawali.

It should be noted that banks in India adhere to the gazetted holidays. While all banks observe public holidays, some banks observe regional festivals and holidays. State governments determine regional bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) divides holidays into the categories such as holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and holidays under Banks Closing of Accounts.

Follow the October 2022 holiday list here:

1) October 1 - Semi-annual closing of bank accounts (Gangtok)

2) October 2 - Sunday & Gandhi Jayanti

3) October 3 - Durga puja (Maha Ashtami) (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi)

4) October 4 - Durga puja/Dussehra (Maha navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram)

5) October 5 - Durga puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

6) October 6 - Durga puja (Dashain) (Gangtok)

7) October 7 - Durga puja (Dashain) (Gangtok)

8) October 8 - Second Saturday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) (Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)

9) October 9 - Sunday

10) October 13 - Karva Chauth (Shimla)

11) October 14 - Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Srinagar)

12) October 16 - Sunday

13) October 18 - Kati bihu (Guwahati)

14) October 22 - Fourth Saturday

15) October 23 - Sunday

16) October 24 - Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi) (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Raipur, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)

17) October 25 - Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja (Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal and Jaipur)

18) October 26 - Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla and Srinagar)

19) October 27 - Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba (Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow)

20) October 30 - Sunday

21) October 31 - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath puja (Ahmedabad, Patna and Ranchi)

Customers will not face difficulties with bank-related transactions as ATMs, cash deposits, online banking, and mobile banking will continue to operate normally.

