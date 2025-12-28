VHP's Yamuna Pathak alleges systematic persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, calling recent violence an organised pattern, not isolated incidents. She claims false blasphemy charges are used to loot, assault, and kill members of the Hindu community.

'Systematic, Organised Persecution'

National Mahila President of the Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad, Yamuna Pathak, alleged that recent incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh reflect "systematic and organised persecution", claiming they are not isolated events but part of a larger pattern.

"When 71 attacks across 30-plus districts follow the same blasphemy script, it vividly shows and proves the systematic targeting of Hindus. They are not isolated incidents. This is organised persecution of Hindus, not law and order failure," Pathak said.

Blasphemy Used as a Weapon

She alleged that false accusations of blasphemy were being used as "a mob mobilisation tool" to loot houses, assault families, desecrate temples, and kill members of the Hindu community.

"Blasphemy has become a licensed weapon to lynch Hindus, while the state watches in silence. When perpetrators roam free, and victims are blamed, it is no longer negligence; it is state-enabled majoritarian violence against a defenceless minority," she claimed.

Allegations of 'Ethnic Cleansing' and Global Silence

Pathak further said that reports of forced migration, fear, social boycott and targeted killings indicated what she described as "a slow-motion ethnic cleansing" of Hindus in the neighbouring country. She criticised what she termed as "selective outrage" by global human rights organisations, alleging that bodies which protest elsewhere were "silent when Hindus are bleeding".

Call for International Intervention

"Human rights cannot be religion-specific. We demand international accountability, whether from the United Nations, global democracies or Bharat itself," she said, urging India to intervene diplomatically, seek prosecutions and monitor minority safety in Bangladesh. "Hindus are not asking for privilege. We are demanding the right to live without fear and without lynch mobs," she added.

Global Protests Against Atrocities

Meanwhile, members of the Indian and Bangladeshi Hindu communities in London staged a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday against the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh.

During the protest, demonstrators played 'Amar Shonar Bangla', Bangladesh's national anthem. Protesters raised slogans demanding an end to violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh. The protest in London followed a wave of demonstrations in India on Friday over reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.