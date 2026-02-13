As the BNP heads for a win in Bangladesh, Congress leader Udit Raj called the party "slightly more responsible" than Jamaat-e-Islami. He lamented that Sheikh Hasina's liberal party was barred and expressed concern over the political situation.

As counting is underway for Bangladesh's parliamentary elections with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) heading towards a major win, Congress leader Udit Raj on Friday said that the BNP is "slightly more responsible" than Jamaat-e-Islami. He expressed concern about the current political situation in the neighbouring country.

Udit Raj Expresses Concern Over Radicalisation

"Sheikh Hasina's party was barred from contesting the elections. It was the only party that used to be liberal. Now, it includes Shafiqur Rahman and Tariq Rahman. One is led by the BNP, and the other by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. Both are now radical," Raj told ANI.

Improved Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations a Worry

"However, the current situation in Bangladesh, such as its closeness to Pakistan and the interference of Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, and the recent resumption of direct flights from Dhaka and Karachi, means that relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh have improved, and joint military training has taken place," he added.

Raj also said that it would have been better if Sheikh Hasina's party had been allowed to contest the elections. "In such a situation, this is not a good sign. Our foreign policy, already off track, has been flawed in every way. Our relationship with him isn't good. I can say that the BNP is slightly more responsible than the Jamaat-e-Islami, and it would have been better if Sheikh Hasina's party had also been given a chance to contest the elections. The situation would have been better," he said.

BNP and Allies Set for Historic Win

Local media reports indicate that the BNP is set to secure a historic win in the elections. According to the Daily Star, vote counting has been completed in 249 constituencies, with just 50 remaining. Of the 299 seats, the Daily Star reported that the BNP and allies have secured 181, while the Jamaat and allies have 61. These preliminary figures suggest a significant shift in Bangladesh's political landscape.

PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman after the projected results showed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leading to a victory in Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections. He added that India will continue to support a democratic and progressive Bangladesh and looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties. (ANI)