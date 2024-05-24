Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bangladesh MP was 'honey-trapped'? Killers skinned, chopped body, used turmeric; what we know so far

    The police are exploring multiple angles, including a potential honeytrap and the involvement of a US citizen. According to the police, this person, a close friend of the politician, allegedly paid Rs 5 crore for the assassination. The suspect, who owns a flat in Kolkata, is currently in the United States.

    Bangladesh MP was 'honey-trapped'? Killers skinned, chopped body, used turmeric; what we know so far
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

    In a recent development from the West Bengal police, who are investigating the murder of Anwarul Azim Anar, a slain Bangladeshi member of parliament, suspected that he was lured into a New Town flat in Kolkata by a woman and subsequently murdered by contract killers.

    It is reportedly said that Anar was last seen alive entering a rented flat in Kolkata. "It seems Anar was lured into the New Town flat by the woman. We suspect he was murdered soon after he went to the flat," a senior officer said.

    The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has acquired CCTV footage showing Anar entering the flat with a man and a woman. The footage later showed the duo leaving and re-entering the flat, but Anar never emerged again.

    "In the CCTV footage, the politician was seen entering the flat with two persons. The duo was later seen coming out and re-entering the flat the next day, but the MP was not seen again," the officer detailed.

    The investigation revealed that the duo later left the flat with a massive suitcase. Inside the flat, police found blood stains and plastic bags used to dispose of body parts.

    The police suspect that Anar was first strangulated and then dismembered. The flesh was separated from the bones and mixed with turmeric powder to delay decomposition. "We suspect that after killing Anar, the murderers mutilated the body, separated the flesh from the bones, and mixed it with turmeric powder to delay decomposition," the officer added.

    The dismembered body parts were placed in a trolley bag and scattered across different locations. Some parts were stored in a refrigerator. To mislead his family and friends, the killers sent messages from Anar's phone, saying he was travelling to Delhi.

    In a significant breakthrough, the CID arrested a Mumbai-based butcher who allegedly skinned and cut the MP's body.

    The investigation is ongoing, with the police continuing to piece together the events leading to Anar's brutal murder and seeking to apprehend all involved parties.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 1:31 PM IST
