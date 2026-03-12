A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the man famously pictured pointing a gun at a policeman during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. He sought bail on the grounds of time already served in custody since his arrest in March 2020.

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the man accused of pointing a gun at a policeman during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

He had sought regular bail on the grounds of custody undergone, actual duration an accused person has spent in detention (police or judicial) during investigation or trial, which is factored into bail considerations and sentence reductions. He was arrested in March 2020 after the case was lodged at Jafrabad Police Station in February.

Court Rejects Bail Plea

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai dismissed the bail application after hearing submissions by counsel for the accused and special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Anuj Handa. The detailed order of dismissal is yet to be uploaded by the court.

Shahrukh Pathan is an accused in a case linked with alleged offences of rioting, attempt to murder, obstructing a public servant from performing his duty, violating the order passed by a government official, etc. A photo of him aiming a gun at Police Constable Deepak Dahiya during the riots had gone viral.

Arguments for Bail

It was argued by advocate Abdul Gaffar, counsel for the accused, that Shahrukh Pathan has been in continuous custody since March 3, 2020. Police has already filed a charge sheet after the investigation. The case is at the stage of prosecution evidence.

It was also said that Shahrukh Pathan has been in custody for the last 5 years. The prosecution has cited around 100 witnesses, out of which only a few have been examined so far. It will take a considerable time to conclude the trial.

The regular bail was sought on the ground that Shahrukh Pathan has already undergone more than one-half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the alleged offence while being in judicial custody as an under-trial prisoner, and the trial is still far from conclusion.

It was also stated that continued detention of the applicant in such circumstances is oppressive and punitive in nature. and violative of the right to personal liberty and speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Hence, the applicant is entitled to be enlarged on bail.

Prosecution Opposes Plea

SPP Anuj Handa opposed the bail plea by submitting that the allegations against the accused are serious in nature and that he had fled after the incident. Prosecution evidence is still going on. In view of his conduct accused doesn't deserve to be released on bail, he said.