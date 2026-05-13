Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son, Bandi Sai Bageerath, seeks anticipatory bail from Telangana HC in a sexual harassment and POCSO case. He argues the case is a 'counterblast' to an extortion complaint he filed against the girl's family.

Union Minister Bnadi Sanjay's son and a student at Mahindra University, Bandi Sai Bageerath, has approached the High Court of Telangana seeking anticipatory bail following serious allegations of sexual harassment. The legal battle centres on an FIR registered at Petbasheerabad Police Station, which includes charges under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging modesty and sexual harassment, as well as Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

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Allegations Against Bageerath

The complaint, filed by the mother of the alleged victim, claims Bageerath drew her daughter into a relationship in June 2025 under false promises of marriage and subjected her to inappropriate physical acts and pressure to consume alcohol between October 2025 and January 2026. According to the FIR, the relationship's termination on January 7, 2026, led to the girl attempting self-harm on two occasions later that month.

Bageerath's Defence and Counter-Allegations

In his defence, Bageerath characterises the case as a "counterblast" to a criminal complaint he filed against the girl's family just hours earlier on the same day. On the other hand, his complaint at Karimnagar-II Town Police Station alleges that the parents attempted to extort Rs 5 crores from him by threatening that their daughter would commit suicide if the money was not paid.

Discrepancy in Victim's Age

The petition highlights a critical discrepancy regarding the girl's age, pointing to a 2021 charge sheet for underage driving where she was recorded as being 15 years old. Based on this record, the defence argues she would have been 19 or 20 at the time of the alleged incidents, which would render the POCSO Act inapplicable.

Delay and Inconsistencies Cited

Furthermore, the petitioner argues that the eight-month delay in filing the harassment complaint, from October 2025 to May 2026, suggests the allegations are fabricated and politically motivated. The defence points to the continued friendly interactions between the families, including joint trips to temples in Vijayawada, Arunachalam, and Tirumala, as being inconsistent with the claims of abuse.

Legal Precedent Invoked

Citing legal precedents like Arnesh Kumar v. State of Bihar, the petition maintains that since the maximum sentence for the alleged offences is under seven years, arrest should be an exception rather than a rule. Bageerath asserts he has deep roots in society and no intention of evading the law, arguing that an arrest would cause irreparable harm to his reputation.

Police Summons Issued

Earlier today, Telangana Police SIT has summoned Bandi Bhagirath to appear before the investigation officer on Wednesday at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station in connection with the alleged POCSO case. Pet Basheerabad Police have served a notice to Dr CH Vamshikrishna, maternal uncle of Bandi Sai Bhagirath, in connection with the POCSO case registered at the station.

Dr. Vamshikrishna, 46, a resident of Karimnagar, has been directed to appear before the investigating officer along with Bandi Sai Bhagirath for inquiry. The notice states that failure to comply may result in legal action as per the law. (ANI)