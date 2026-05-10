Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleges a 'political hit job' to malign him ahead of PM Modi's meeting. His son has filed a police complaint in Karimnagar over an alleged honey-trap and extortion attempt, leading to criticism from BRS's KTR.

Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged there was a "political hit job" aimed at maligning him and said dragging children and family members into political battles "only reflects the desperation of those who lack the courage" to fight him politically.

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"In view of the recent baseless allegations, I wish to state that I have always respected the law and abided by the Constitution throughout my public life. I have lived without any stain and continue to place complete faith in the judiciary," the Union Minister said in a post on X on Saturday.

"Some forces are unable to digest the rise of a BC leader who came from the grassroots level, served as a Corporator, and rose step by step to become a Union Minister through hard work and public support. It is evident that this is a political hit job aimed at maligning me personally ahead of tomorrow's public meeting of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he said.

"I am confident that the judiciary will determine what is right and what is wrong. Time will answer every allegation and expose every conspiracy. Satyameva Jayate," he added.

Son Files Complaint Over Honey-Trap Attempt

Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bandi Sai Bhagirath on Saturday filed a police complaint in Telangana's Karimnagar over a purported honey-trap and extortion attempt targeting him, according to a press statement.

The statement issued by the Union Minister's PRO said, "a woman allegedly attempted to lure Bandi Sanjay's son into a honey trap by using her daughter as bait. After allegedly executing the plan, she is accused of demanding a huge sum of money and resorting to blackmail."

It said that Bandi Sai Bhagirath lodged a complaint with the Karimnagar police as alleged harassment and intimidation escalated.

BRS Slams Police Handling of Case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has slammed the Telanaga Police over handling of the case registered against Bandi Sai Bhagirath. (ANI)