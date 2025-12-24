Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has given the Telangana government a one-month ultimatum to release funds for Gram Panchayats, warning of a massive protest with sarpanches in Hyderabad if the demand is not met.

Bandi Sanjay's Ultimatum to Telangana Govt

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, demanded that the Telangana Government release funds to all Gram Panchayats across the state within the next one month. Failing this, he warned that a parade would be organised in Hyderabad along with sarpanches, deputy sarpanches and ward members from across the state.

He demanded that MPTC, ZPTC and municipal elections be conducted only after the release of Panchayat funds. He issued an ultimatum that if the Congress government delays the release of funds citing the election code, large-scale agitations would be launched to force the government to bow down. He also announced that villages in the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency that elected BJP-supported sarpanches would be developed in all respects and transformed into model villages.

Felicitation for BJP-backed Sarpanches

A felicitation programme was organised under the BJP for newly elected sarpanches, deputy sarpanches and ward members on Wednesday at Rekurthi Shubham Gardens in Karimnagar. Bandi Sanjay Kumar attended the event as the chief guest and grandly felicitated the sarpanches, deputy sarpanches and ward members who won with BJP support.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to all the sarpanches, deputy sarpanches and ward members who were elected with the blessings of the people. He said that effective leadership by a sarpanch is possible only with the cooperation of the deputy sarpanch and ward members, and that village development can be achieved only when all three work together. He noted that family members, party workers and senior leaders had all worked collectively for their victory.

"It was due to their combined efforts that 108 sarpanches won with BJP support. In nearly 100 other constituencies, BJP-backed candidates narrowly lost and secured second place," Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

'Posts are Responsibilities, Not Power'

He emphasised that the posts of sarpanch and deputy sarpanch are not positions of power, but responsibilities entrusted by the people. "When people face difficulties or crises, it is the duty of sarpanches to stand by them like a father," he said. He advised them to maintain good relations with doctors and officials, to take the lead in resolving any problems faced by villagers, and to conduct themselves with kindness, humility and integrity in both behaviour and conduct.

Criticism of State Govt, Promise of Development

The Minister said that BJP village sarpanches must act in a manner that sets an example for sarpanches and public representatives of other villages. He cautioned that any display of arrogance would trigger public opposition. "If reckless promises are made, you will land in serious trouble. Priority should be given to resolving small and basic problems in villages first. Over the past two years, the State Government has not given even a single paisa to the villages. There is also no confidence that it will provide funds in the future. Whatever limited funds reach villages for development works are coming only from the Centre. If elections were held on party symbols, the Congress party would not be in a position to win even a single seat. Knowing this well, the Congress is holding Panchayat elections without party symbols and misleading people by projecting all winners as Congress candidates," Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

Focus on 108 BJP Villages

"From now on, the development of the 108 villages with BJP sarpanches will be my top priority. I will transform these villages into model villages and set them up as examples for other villages. Along with MP LAD funds, I will also mobilise CSR funds. I am making efforts to provide one water plant in every village. Toilets will be constructed in every school. Education and healthcare will be my first priorities in every village. Very soon, bicycles will be distributed to students studying in Class 9 under the leadership of sarpanches and deputy sarpanches," he said.

He said that medical equipment that is not available even in private hospitals has already been provided to government hospitals in Karimnagar, Vemulawada, Huzurabad, Husnabad and Jammikunta. "Going forward, I will provide the required medical equipment to strengthen basic infrastructure at Primary Health Centres in villages where BJP sarpanches have been elected. I appeal to the State Government. We are ready to provide medical equipment, but the responsibility of appointing adequate staff lies with the government," he said.

Deadline Reiterated, Call for United Struggle

"I am issuing a deadline to the State Government. Funds must be sanctioned to Gram Panchayats within the next one month. Funds should be released before the election code comes into force. Only after that should MPTC, ZPTC and municipal elections be conducted. If the government tries to evade responsibility under the pretext of elections, the BJP will teach it a fitting lesson. We will not allow the Congress government to rest. We will continue the struggle until we force the government to bow down and release funds to Panchayats," Bandi Sanjay further said.

He said that the previous KCR government diverted Central funds and completely ruined Panchayats. "To ensure that such a situation does not recur, we will fight until both Central and State governments provide funds to Panchayats. In this struggle, I appeal to sarpanches supported by the BJP, Congress and BRS to come together. Under the leadership of Ramachandra Rao, the BJP will take responsibility for forcing the government to release funds for Panchayats," he said.

Cooperation Pledged for All Villages

"Along with the villages that have BJP sarpanches, I will also extend cooperation for the development of the remaining villages. The sarpanches elected in those villages must set aside their egos and come together for development. BJP-backed sarpanches should also include and work with candidates supported by rival parties in their villages. Everyone must work together with the sole objective of developing the villages," he said.

He assured that development funds will be spent in the villages where the party had lost. "I congratulate not only those who won, but also the leaders who contested for the party and lost. You are aware of how I sought permission from Amit Shah, stayed back in Karimnagar instead of going to Parliament, and worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of party-supported candidates. In some cases, party workers did not even have money to file nominations, yet the BJP contested in 500 Panchayats and firmly established its presence. Even though some lost, I assure that development funds will be spent in their villages under their guidance," he said.

He said that there should be no change in the behaviour of sarpanches after winning. "I urge you to greet people with a smile and make sincere efforts to resolve their problems." he added.