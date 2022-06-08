Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ban on use of coal in Delhi and nearby cities from next year

    However, low-sulfur coal in thermal power plants is exempt from the ban.

    Ban on use of coal in Delhi and nearby cities from next year - adt
    The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued orders prohibiting the use of coal in industrial, domestic, and other non-essential applications throughout the Delhi-NCR region beginning January 1, 2023.

    The use of low-sulfur coal in thermal power plants, on the other hand, is exempt from the ban.

    Annually, nearly 1.7 million tonnes of coal are used in industrial applications in NCR, with approximately 1.4 million tonnes consumed in six major industrial districts alone.

    The CAQM stated in an order issued on June 3 that the coal ban will take effect on October 1 in areas with PNG infrastructure and supply and on January 1, 2023, in areas where PNG supply is still unavailable.

    "In full effect, coal as a fuel shall be prohibited across the NCR beginning January 1, 2023," the panel stated.

    The panel had previously solicited suggestions from the general public and experts in the field to find a long-term solution to the Delhi-NCR air pollution problem. Many suggestions were made about the prohibition of coal.

    The CAQM then formed an expert group to review and discuss suggestions and proposals.

    The expert group also strongly recommended, in its report, phasing out highly polluting fossil fuels such as coal and mandating cleaner fuels to the greatest extent possible.

