A dispute over a banner for a Valmiki statue installation in Ballari led to a violent clash between supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy, resulting in a police lathi-charge and an FIR against 11 people.

Tensions flared when Janardhana Reddy's supporters objected to putting up banners for an event to install the Valmiki statue on January 3. What began as a verbal altercation soon escalated, the two groups got involved in hand-to-hand combat and stone-pelting, prompting police to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, police said.

As news of the incident spread rapidly, supporters of both leaders gathered in large numbers within minutes, further escalating tension in the city. Both MLAs, who were not in the city at the time of the incident, rushed to Ballari after learning about the clash.

MLAs Respond, Police Take Control

Speaking to the media later, Janardhan Reddy said that attempts are being made to incite violence in the city in the name of the Valmiki statue installation. Police brought the situation under control. Hundreds of police officers have been deployed at the scene.

Police Investigation and FIR Filed

"There are speculations about one death; at present, it can't be confirmed," SP Ballari said. The Police have registered an FIR at the Brucepet Police Station against 11 people, including Janardhana Reddy and Former Karnataka Minister Sriramulu, for allegedly tearing down the banner. Further investigation is underway.

