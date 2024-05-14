'Balasaheb's legacy dishonoured': Outrage after Islamic flag raised at Shiv Sena (UBT) rally in Mumbai (WATCH)

Outrage has erupted across social media platforms after a video of an Islamic flag allegedly raised at a Shiv Sena (UBT) rally in Mumbai's Chembur area went viral.

In a political landscape where symbolism often carries as much weight as rhetoric, a recent video allegedly depicting an Islamic flag at a Shiv Sena rally in Mumbai's Chembur area has ignited a storm of controversy. The spectacle, purportedly captured during a campaign event for Uddhav Thackeray's party, has sparked outrage and raised questions about the party's adherence to its founder Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy.

The video, circulating widely on social media, reportedly shows an Islamic flag being raised amidst a crowd at a Shiv Sena (UBT) rally for candidate Anil Desai's campaign in Chembur, Mumbai. For many, this sight struck a dissonant chord with the party's historical identity and principles, which have long been associated with Hindu nationalism and the protection of Hindu interests.

Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this video

The Shiv Sena, originally founded by the firebrand leader Balasaheb Thackeray, emerged as a force in Maharashtra politics with a staunch pro-Hindutva stance. Uddhav Thackeray, the current chief of the Shiv Sena and son of Balasaheb Thackeray, has found himself at the center of the storm.

Many have likened the situation to the rise of Asaduddin Owaisi, a prominent Muslim leader known for his assertive advocacy of Muslim interests, suggesting that Uddhav Thackeray has deviated from his father's path to become the Owaisi of Maharashtra.

"IsIamic flag in Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena rally. I can't believe this party was formed by Balasaheb Thackeray. Glad that he's not alive to see this downfall. UT has become Owaisi of MH. UT should be forced to change his party name, he doesn't deserve to use Shiv ji's name," wrote one irked user on X.

Another user said, "Balasaheb ji's ideology is no longer there in Shiv Sena, neither do you have the bow and arrow, it would be better if you change the name of the party as well now."

"They are now a corpse army. Shiv Sena went away with Balasaheb. If sir was there then the scene of Maharashtra would have been different," said a third user along with a photograph of the Shiv Sena founder.

A fourth user remarked, "Feeling sad for Balasaheb Thackeray. How he formed a right wing Hindu nationalist party Shiv Sena and this man is spoiling the name of that party and the name of Balasaheb Thackeray."

