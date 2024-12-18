Democracy, secularism, socialism end in countries where Muslim population hits 51%: Nitin Gadkari (WATCH)

In the clip, reportedly taken from an undated interview, Nitin Gadkari said that democracy, secularism, and socialism have ended in the countries where the Muslim population has reached 51%.

A video featuring Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has set off a debate on social media. In the clip, reportedly taken from an undated interview, Gadkari said that democracy, secularism, and socialism have ended in the countries where the Muslim population has reached 51%.

"I am only telling you as a matter of history. In the countries of the world where the Muslim population has reached 51%, democracy, secularism, and socialism have ended," Gadkari said.

This remark comes at a time when the discourse around secularism and communal harmony in India is already a sensitive subject.

The statement has drawn mixed reactions from various quarters, with many supporting and others opposing Gadkari's statement.

A user wrote, "A sharp historical observation by Nitin Gadkari! The global pattern speaks volumes—where extremism overshadows moderation, democracy and secularism are the first to suffer. Lessons from history are warnings for the future.

Another user commented, "Any country with even 30-35% Muslim Population will have a tough time maintaining democracy."

