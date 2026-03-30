Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah campaigned for Congress candidate Umesh Meti in the Bagalkot by-election. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar justified the selection, citing a positive response to the young candidate from a booth-level survey in rural areas.

Siddaramaiah Campaigns in Bagalkot

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday campaigned for Congress candidate Umesh Meti in Sutara Gunda village as part of the by-election to the Bagalkot Assembly constituency. Several senior leaders and ministers were present at the event, including R B Thimmapur, Bairati Suresh, and Shivanand Patil, along with party MLAs and local leaders.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

DK Shivakumar on Candidate Selection

Meanwhile, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar responded to the Congress's announcement of Umesh Meti as their candidate from Bagalkot in the constituency by-election, saying that a young candidate has been given a chance after receiving a positive response in rural areas during a booth-level survey. A booth-level survey was conducted, based on the report, and an opportunity was given to the Meti family. In line with the party's tradition, a young candidate has been given a chance. There is a positive response in rural areas, he said.

He further added, "Several leaders from the BJP are willing to join the Congress party. Even independent candidates have extended their support to Congress. Our government has fulfilled the dream of HY Meti by focusing on the development of the healthcare sector and providing free medical services."

By-Election Schedule Announced

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier announced the schedule for by-elections across eight Assembly constituencies in six states. The constituencies include Ponda (Goa), Umreth (Gujarat), Bagalkot and Davanagere South (Karnataka), Rahuri and Baramati (Maharashtra), Dharmanagar (Tripura), and Koridang (Nagaland).

Polling in the constituencies will be conducted on April 23, 2026 (Thursday).

After polling, the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026 (Monday), and the results will be declared the same day.