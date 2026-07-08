The Uttarakhand Govt has ordered a high-level inquiry into alleged donation irregularities at Badrinath Dham, forming a 3-member committee. Meanwhile, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee suspended a personal assistant amid the probe.

High-Level Committee to Probe Irregularities

In view of the alleged irregularities and complaints related to donations and offerings at Badrinath Dham, and considering the seriousness of the matter, the Uttarakhand Government has constituted a three-member high-level committee on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to conduct a comprehensive inquiry. The committee will be headed by the Commissioner of Garhwal Division. Its members include Sandeep Tiwari, Managing Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), and Jagat Singh Chauhan, Director (Finance), Office of the Director General, Medical and Health Department.

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According to the order issued by Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, the committee will carry out a detailed investigation into the alleged irregularities related to donations and offerings received at the temple. It has been directed to submit its inquiry report along with its recommendations to the state government within 15 days.

During the course of the investigation, the committee may seek assistance and expert advice from any official, specialist, or other relevant individual, if required. It will also recommend corrective measures to strengthen the management system for donations and offerings, with the objective of making it more transparent, accountable, and efficient.

BKTC Suspends Employee Amid Probe

Meanwhile, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has taken a significant step to uphold administrative transparency and discipline by suspending Pramod Nautiyal, Personal Assistant posted in the Chairman's Office, with immediate effect. According to an order issued by the Committee, a show-cause notice was served on Nautiyal on July 3, after prima facie allegations of serious irregularities in the discharge of his official duties came to light.

A four-member inquiry committee was simultaneously constituted to conduct a fair and detailed investigation into the matter. After examining the explanation submitted by the employee and the preliminary findings of the inquiry committee, the allegations were found to be prima facie substantiated.

The committee, in its report, recommended disciplinary action against the employee, observing that allowing him to continue in his current post could potentially influence or hamper the ongoing inquiry. In view of these findings, and to ensure a fair, transparent and impartial investigation, BKTC has placed Pramod Nautiyal under suspension with immediate effect. During the suspension period, he will be entitled to a subsistence allowance as per the applicable rules. He has also been attached to the BKTC office in Joshimath, Chamoli district.

He will not be permitted to leave the headquarters without prior approval from the competent authority and will be required to fully cooperate with the ongoing inquiry and disciplinary proceedings. BKTC reiterated that transparency, accountability and administrative discipline remain its highest priorities, and that any instance of irregularity will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the rules. (ANI)