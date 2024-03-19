'PM Modi should be shot in the skull': RJD leader Awadhesh Singh Yadav's shocker (WATCH)

Lok Sabha Election 2024: While sharing the video on social media, BJP has claimed that an RJD leader has given a very objectionable statement on PM Modi. In the video, RJD leader Avadhesh Singh Yadav could be heard speaking about 'shooting PM Modi in the skull'.

A viral video featuring RJD leader Awadhesh Singh Yadav attending the INDIA bloc meeting in Koderma has sparked shock and controversy. The footage, shared by the BJP Jharkhand Twitter handle on March 19, depicts a brief 5-second clip that has quickly gained attention online.

In this 5 second video, some people can be seen having a meeting and INDIA is written at the poster behind where people are sitting in the meeting. In the video, a person can be heard saying," If we shoot Modi in the skull, will it be called wrong?"

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the BJP Jharkhand wrote: "See the agenda of the Indi alliance meeting. Four days ago, in the Indi alliance meeting held in Koderma, Jharkhand, RJD leader Awadhesh Singh Yadav is talking about shooting Modi ji in the skull. Seeing their defeat coming closer, all the parties and their leaders of Thugbandhan have lost their mental balance. Whatever conspiracy the Indian alliance may hatch, his family worth Rs 140 crore stands with Modi ji."

