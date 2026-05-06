The Congress-DMK alliance is at a breaking point after Congress decided to support actor Vijay's TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu. The DMK has slammed the move, calling it a 'backstab' and a 'myopic' decision by their INDIA bloc partner.

Congress Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore on Tuesday signalled optimism after the recently concluded assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, asserting that "victory is certain and even in defeat, there is no failure." Tagore, in a post on X, wrote, "Victory is certain! Victory is certain! Even in defeat, there is no failure -- it's with us! Bharathiyar."

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INDIA Bloc Rift: DMK Slams 'Myopic' Congress

Meanwhile, the fissure in the INDIA alliance has come out in the open, with one of the longest-standing alliances between the Congress and the DMK now at breaking point after the Congress gave its assent to support a Vijay-led government in Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling the decision "myopic" and accusing them of having "backstabbed" India's alliance partners. "I think this is a very short-sighted, myopic stand taken by the Congress, which they will regret. The 2029 big elections are coming, where we were very confident that we will be able to remove the BJP. But now, because of this decision by the Congress, it has made them a very unstable partner. The perception that is out in the entire country is that Congress cannot be trusted," he said.

Congress Backs Vijay-led TVK

Congress has unanimously decided to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in the state, after the Vijay-led party fell 10 seats short of the majority mark in the 2026 Assembly elections, sources said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai chaired a late-night virtual meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders to discuss the possibility of extending support to Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, which has won 108 seats in the Assembly elections. According to the Tamil Nadu Congress, the Google Meet session held late into the night saw detailed deliberations on the evolving political situation in Tamil Nadu and the strategic implications of aligning with TVK.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a historic breakthrough in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single largest party. TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling 10 seats short of a majority. It is seeking support from the smaller parties in both the DMK and ADMK camps. The Congress has five seats, while PMK has four seats, and CPI, CPI(M), and VCK hold two seats each. These parties may extend support to the Vijay-led party.

Congress extending support to the TVK marks a decisive shift not only in Tamil Nadu but at the Centre also, where the Congress allies with the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the INDIA bloc. The Opposition camps will have to reconsider the dynamics between the parties and their strategy ahead of the 2029 General Elections. (ANI)