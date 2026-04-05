The 119th birth anniversary of former Deputy PM Babu Jagjivan Ram, observed as Samata Diwas, was celebrated in Visakhapatnam. Tributes were paid by officials and PM Modi, honouring his legacy as a social reformer and his national contributions.

The 119th birth anniversary of late former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram was celebrated in Visakhapatnam on Sunday under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare. The occasion, observed as Samata Diwas by the Government of India, commemorates the life and legacy of the freedom fighter and social reformer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Speaking to ANI during the event, VMRDA Commissioner Tej Bharat said, "We have celebrated the 119th birth anniversary of Sri Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti. This is called Samata Diwas by the Government of India. Babu Jagjivan Ram rose from a very small family and he has grown up to be the Deputy Prime Minister of the country, which is a great achievement and an inspiration for all people and children in the country."

Bharat highlighted that Ram was the longest-serving Union Cabinet Minister in India, holding office for seven continuous terms. He also served as India's first Labour Minister after independence and was the youngest Cabinet Minister in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's government.

PM Modi Pays Tribute

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the former Deputy Prime Minister on his birth anniversary. PM Modi said that Babu Jagjivan Ram dedicated his life to quality and social justice, emphasing that the nation will always remember his invaluable contribution to the country.

In an X post, he said, "Humble salutations to former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to equality and social justice. His invaluable contribution to the nation will always be remembered."

A Legacy of Service and Reform

Babu Jagjivan Ram was a freedom fighter and national leader who fought tirelessly for the upliftment of the downtrodden. He was a Cabinet Minister for 35 years - the longest serving Minister handling several key portfolios. He brought about path-breaking reforms. As Food and Agriculture Minister, he is credited with the success of the 'Green Revolution' in India, while as Defence Minister, he led India to the historic win in the 1971 war that saw the birth of Bangladesh. (ANI)