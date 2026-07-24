A Special NIA court rejected Mumbai Police's plea for custody of Anmol Bishnoi in the Baba Siddiqui murder case. The decision was based on a Union Home Ministry order restricting Bishnoi's movement from Tihar Jail for one year.

A Special NIA court has declined Mumbai Police's plea seeking custody of Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui, citing a Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order restricting his movement outside Tihar Jail, Delhi. Anmol is the brother and alleged close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi.

He was deported from the United States on November 19, 2025, and was subsequently sent to judicial custody after being interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case linked to the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Court Rejects Custody Plea

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Parashant Sharma on July 22 rejected the application of Mumbai Police in view of the letter issued by the Union Home Ministry. Mumbai Police inspector produced one letter issued by ACP, D(Special), DCB, CIR, Mumbai, accompanied by a letter of request issued by City Session Court, Greater Mumbai. It was requested that directions may be issued to the Jail Superintendent, Tihar Jail, New Delhi, for handing over custody of wanted accused Anmol Lovindersing Bishnoi alias Bhaiji alias AB Bhai alias Bhanu, to PI Sh. Arun Ram Thorat, Anti Extortion Cell, DCB, CID, Mumbai, for producing him before the Special Judge, Court No. 55, Mumbai, for investigation in a case registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station in 2024.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi, Public Prosecutor Kushdeep Gaur and advocate Amit Rohila appeared for the NIA. During the hearing, Counsel for the NIA filed the order of December 5, 2025 issued by the Under Secretary to the Government of India, through which the Central Government has restricted the movement of accused Anmol Lovindersing Bishnoi out of Tihar Jail, Delhi, for a period of one year, from December 5, 2025.

"In view of said order, as such, physical handing over of custody of wanted accused Anmol Lovindersing Bishnoi alias Bhaiji alias AB Bhai alias Bhanu cannot be given to Police Inspector Arun Thorat," the court observed while rejecting the plea seeking his custody. (ANI)