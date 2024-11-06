Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch nabs suspect linked to weapon training, conspiracy

It is also revealed that Apune was aware of the intended target and received training in weapon handling from another suspect who remains on the run. In exchange for his participation, Apune was reportedly promised substantial compensation by the fugitive conspirator.

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch nabs suspect linked to weapon training, conspiracy AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 5:21 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation of Baba Siddiqui murder case, the Mumbai Crime Branc apprehended the 16th accused, 23-year-old Gaurav Vilas Apune, in Pune. According to reports, Apune was closely involved in the planning of the assassination and had multiple meetings with other suspects to orchestrate the attack.

It is also revealed that Apune was aware of the intended target and received training in weapon handling from another suspect who remains on the run. In exchange for his participation, Apune was reportedly promised substantial compensation by the fugitive conspirator. He was also in contact with a prior group of shooters who had originally been contracted to execute Siddiqui but later withdrew from the assignment.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui was shot dead on October 12 outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra, Mumbai. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has taken responsibility for the attack, claims the assassination was driven by Siddiqui's close relationship with Khan.

Following the murder, a witness received a threatening call demanding Rs 5 crore from a caller believed to be linked to the Bishnoi gang, warning that non-compliance would lead to fatal consequences. An FIR was filed at the Khar police station in response to the complaint.

Meanwhile, a search operation is underway for the alleged mastermind, Zeeshan Akhtar, with five dedicated police teams on his trail. Police have also found that the firearms used in the murder were sourced from Rajasthan, leading to the recovery of five weapons so far. Investigators are now on the lookout for a sixth weapon as they work to unravel the extent of the conspiracy.

