Baba Ramdev on Sanatan Dharma and casteism

Yoga Guru and Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Baba Ramdev on Sunday criticised the practice of caste discrimination in the name of Sanatan Dharma, stating that this is not "Sanatani sanskriti" but rather "Tanatani sanskriti." In an exclusive interview with ANI, Baba Ramdev stated that the central idea of Sanatan Dharma embodies a scientific temperament, noting that it reflects the belief that the Supreme God has endowed every individual with capabilities, regardless of caste, and that these capabilities should be utilised to make the country great. "Sanatan Dharma, as per logical, philosophical, and opinion sense...has a scientific temperament and it is a perspective, that within you, the supreme God irrespective of the caste or without discrimination has given you full capabilities, so enhance your capabilities and to make the country great, give it your all, this is the central idea of Sanatan Dharma...whatever in the name of Sanatan Dharma, the discrimination is ongoing, this is not "Sanatani sanskriti" but rather "Tanatani sanskriti," said Baba Ramdev.

He defended Sanatan values and warned against those trying to divide India's cultural roots.

Defends RSS, slams Congress

Ramdev also hit out at Congress for demanding a ban on the RSS, saying the party failed to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah politically. "The RSS, like the Arya Samaj, is a nationalist organisation, and within it, many great men, from Dr Hedgewar to Sadashivrao Golwalkar, have practised penance. Even today, millions of Sangh workers work for the country. When anti-national forces, anti-Sanatana forces, oppose the RSS or any Hindutva force, they have some hidden agenda and selfish motives behind it," Ramdev said.

The remarks by Ramdev comes in the aftermath of a controversy that reignited after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge cited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 1948 decision to ban the RSS and argued the organisation is responsible for law and order problems. (ANI)