Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena

MNS chief shares a video of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray in which the latter talks about disallowing loudspeakers of mosques and namaz on roads if the party comes to power.

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray shared an old video of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on Wednesday. Following the old video, the Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray could be seen talking about the loudspeakers in masjids and namaz on roads.

In the video, the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray was heard saying that if his party comes to power, they'll disallow loudspeakers of mosques and namaz on roads.

By sharing an old video of Bal Thackeray, Raj Thackeray appears to be claiming a new stake as the original flagbearer of the Sena legacy, amid claims that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has changed from what it was earlier, probably due to their statewide alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Following the same, security has been tightened in Mumbai and other places across the state. Raj Thackeray on Tuesday tweeted and urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques on May 4 since his ultimatum ended on May 3.

On Wednesday morning, videos of MNS workers playing Hanuman Chalisa also surfaced on social sites.

Several MNS leaders, including Raj Thackeray, knowing a law and order situation, have received a notice from the police as a precautionary measure. Since Tuesday evening, heavy police deployment has been seen outside Raj Thackeray's Mumbai residence. Many loudspeakers have also been seized from the MNS's Mumbai office.

