Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena

    MNS chief shares a video of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray in which the latter talks about disallowing loudspeakers of mosques and namaz on roads if the party comes to power.
     

    Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 4, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray shared an old video of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on Wednesday. Following the old video, the Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray could be seen talking about the loudspeakers in masjids and namaz on roads.

    In the video, the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray was heard saying that if his party comes to power, they'll disallow loudspeakers of mosques and namaz on roads.

    By sharing an old video of Bal Thackeray, Raj Thackeray appears to be claiming a new stake as the original flagbearer of the Sena legacy, amid claims that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has changed from what it was earlier, probably due to their statewide alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

    Following the same, security has been tightened in Mumbai and other places across the state. Raj Thackeray on Tuesday tweeted and urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques on May 4 since his ultimatum ended on May 3. 

    On Wednesday morning, videos of MNS workers playing Hanuman Chalisa also surfaced on social sites. 

    Several MNS leaders, including Raj Thackeray, knowing a law and order situation, have received a notice from the police as a precautionary measure. Since Tuesday evening, heavy police deployment has been seen outside Raj Thackeray's Mumbai residence. Many loudspeakers have also been seized from the MNS's Mumbai office. 

    Also Read: Hanuman Chalisa row: MLA Ravi Rana, MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail

    Also Read: Hanuman Chalisa played on loudspeakers in Mumbai; MNS workers detained

    Also Read: MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for inflammatory speech in Aurangabad

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel - adt

    Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel

    Hanuman Chalisa row MLA Ravi Rana MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail gcw

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MLA Ravi Rana, MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail

    IMD issues cyclone alert may pass through Odisha West Bengal coast gcw

    IMD issues cyclone alert, may pass through Odisha-West Bengal coast

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of some states, Know here - adt

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of some states, Know here

    Hanuman Chalisa played on loudspeakers in Mumbai MNS workers detained gcw

    Hanuman Chalisa played on loudspeakers in Mumbai; MNS workers detained

    Recent Stories

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Viral Pictures: Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise and says 'I Love You' RBA

    Viral Pictures: Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise and says 'I Love You'

    Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel - adt

    Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel

    Why is LIC keeping IPO open on Saturday for retain investors gcw

    Why is LIC keeping IPO open on Saturday for retain investors?

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon