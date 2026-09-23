An AIIMS Delhi study finds a high prevalence of obesity and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) among adolescent girls, reaching 40-45% in private schools. Experts link this rise to lifestyle factors, including excessive screen time and social media use.

A study conducted by All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) New Delhi has found a rising prevalence of obesity, lifestyle-related health issues and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) among adolescent girls, with experts highlighting the need for awareness around nutrition, physical activity and digital well-being.

Study Methodology and Findings

Professor Rajni Sharma from the Pediatric Endocrinology division at AIIMS New Delhi said that the institute, in collaboration with NGO Society of Endocrine Health in Elderly, Adolescent, and Children, has been screening students across schools for metabolic problems, nutritional health issues and PCOS. "Through this study, we visit various schools to screen students for complications like metabolic problems, nutritional health issues, and even PCOS. We screen all these girls, follow them up, and invite those who have problems to AIIMS for further investigation," Sharma said.

She said the study has been ongoing for the past three years and is continuing as a follow-up study. "We are seeing a high prevalence of obesity. In private schools, up to 40 per cent to 45 per cent of girls are obese or overweight. Even in government schools, it is increasing, with up to 15 per cent being overweight or obese, figures that were unheard of many years back," she added.

Sharma said lifestyle-related obesity is increasing and the institute has also observed several cases of irregular menstrual cycles among adolescents. "From our investigations, we have seen a high prevalence of PCOS," she said.

Link to Screen Time and Digital Well-being

Meanwhile, Renu Sharma, Child Psychologist in the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi, highlighted the impact of excessive screen time and social media usage on children's physical and mental health. She told ANI that "Nowadays children are spending too much time on social media, on WhatsApp, chatting with others, and playing games. Specifically among young adolescents, they are far too invested in their phones and gaming."

Sharma said excessive screen time affects mental health and contributes to adolescent obesity, high stress levels and behavioural problems, which are closely associated with PCOS risk factors. "We need to address these aspects by setting time limits for children and adolescents. Parents must be aware of how much screen time is appropriate for young people, and digital well-being is one very important aspect we need to take care of," she added. (ANI)