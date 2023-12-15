Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Trust releases photos of Ram Janmabhoomi temple's 1st floor; Check out

    Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has shared a few pictures of the ongoing construction work of the first floor of the Ram Lala temple on Friday. This comes ahead of the consecration ceremony (pran prathistha) of the Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 4:59 PM IST

    Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust released a few images of the first floor building of the Ram Lala temple on Friday, ahead of the consecration ceremony (pran prathistha) of the temple in Ayodhya on January 22. While sharing the images of the ongoing work on X (formerly Twitter), the temple trust said, “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir first floor - Construction Progress.”

    Photos of the temple's sanctum-sanctorum, or garbha griha, were published last week by Champat Rai, the leader of the VHP and general secretary of the trust. After the consecration ceremony, the freshly constructed Ram temple's sanctum-sanctorum will hold the idol of Ram Lalla, which will then be opened to pilgrims.

    The temple trust, which is in charge of managing the Ram Janmabhoomi temple's construction, has frequently posted pictures of the temple's interior sculptures and state of construction. Under the trust's direction, the temple's construction has been moving along steadily.

    Over 7,000 people have received invitations to the consecration event, including 3,000 VVIPs such as priests, benefactors, and other politicians.

    In addition, a number of tent towns are being built in the temple town to house thousands of devotees who are anticipated to gather for Ram Lalla's pran pratishtha ritual on January 22 of the following year, according to an official.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm during the pran-pratishtha. The foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 4:59 PM IST
