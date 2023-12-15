Ayodhya Trust releases photos of Ram Janmabhoomi temple's 1st floor; Check out

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has shared a few pictures of the ongoing construction work of the first floor of the Ram Lala temple on Friday. This comes ahead of the consecration ceremony (pran prathistha) of the Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Photos of the temple's sanctum-sanctorum, or garbha griha, were published last week by Champat Rai, the leader of the VHP and general secretary of the trust. After the consecration ceremony, the freshly constructed Ram temple's sanctum-sanctorum will hold the idol of Ram Lalla, which will then be opened to pilgrims.

The temple trust, which is in charge of managing the Ram Janmabhoomi temple's construction, has frequently posted pictures of the temple's interior sculptures and state of construction. Under the trust's direction, the temple's construction has been moving along steadily.

Over 7,000 people have received invitations to the consecration event, including 3,000 VVIPs such as priests, benefactors, and other politicians.

In addition, a number of tent towns are being built in the temple town to house thousands of devotees who are anticipated to gather for Ram Lalla's pran pratishtha ritual on January 22 of the following year, according to an official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm during the pran-pratishtha. The foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.