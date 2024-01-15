Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya to soon get India’s first vegetarian-only 7-star hotel: Report

    A five-star hotel will also be set up by a Mumbai-based real estate firm in Ayodhya. The temple's opening has triggered a series of development works in the city, including hotels and housing projects to make it a prominent hub.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    The first seven-star luxury hotel in the nation to only serve vegetarian cuisine will open in the temple town of Ayodhya. The majestic Ram temple will open in this city on Monday. A real estate company from Mumbai is also planning to build a five-star hotel in Ayodhya. A housing project will be launched as well on January 22, the day consecration ceremony will be held at the temple.

    The city has undergone a number of developments to establish it as a major centre, including the construction of hotels and housing complexes. The city already has a functional modern airport with flights to Delhi, Mumbai, and other important cities, as well as a renovated railway station. Starting on Friday, there will also be a helicopter service from Lucknow.

    Additionally, a number of five-star hotels will be built along the Sarayu River's banks. Up to 110 small and large hotels are purchasing property in Ayodhya in order to establish their establishments there. The work is also being done on a solar park.

    In other news, superstar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly bought a land in a luxury exclave 'The Sarayu', about 15 minutes from the temple. Additionally, the government of Mauritius has granted approval to Hindu socio-cultural organizations, offering a two-hour break to officials on January 22, 2024. This remarkable decision enables devotees across the country to actively participate in prayers commemorating the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India. The move is in recognition of the historic event symbolizing the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya and underscores the government's commitment to accommodate the cultural significance of the Ram Mandir inauguration.

