RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale condemned the theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, demanding strict punishment for the guilty. He urged the trust for transparent management and called for calm as the SIT probe continues into the matter.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday termed the alleged theft from donation boxes at the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya a "highly condemnable" incident, calling for strict punishment for those found guilty and urging authorities to ensure transparent temple management to safeguard the faith of devotees.

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'Sentiments of Devotees Wounded'

In a statement, the RSS General Secretary said the Ram Temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has emerged as a symbol of faith and devotion for the entire Hindu society through the struggles, sacrifices and dedication of generations of Ram devotees. "The magnificent temple built on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has become a center of reverence, faith, and devotion for the entire Hindu society due to the struggles of generations and the dedication, sacrifice, and martyrdom of crores of Ram devotees," Hosabale wrote on X.

Hosabale said the theft incident had hurt the sentiments of devotees across the country. "The unfortunate incident of theft from the donation boxes placed in the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya has wounded the sentiments and reverence of the entire society and Ram devotees, and we are all hurt by this event," he said.

Call for Accountability and Transparency

He noted that the Uttar Pradesh government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and initiated legal proceedings based on its recommendations. "It is essential to ensure that whoever is found guilty in the investigation receives strict punishment," Hosabale said.

Calling the theft incident "highly condemnable", the RSS leader said it should be treated as an exceptional case and that all shortcomings in the temple's management and operations should be addressed with utmost seriousness. "The entire Hindu society, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, naturally expects the Trust to treat this highly condemnable incident as an extraordinary matter and take effective, serious steps to rectify all shortcomings in management and operations; this is essential to ensure that the faith and reverence of millions of Ram devotees in the Ayodhya temple remain unbroken and steadfast," he added.

Hosabale expressed confidence that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust would continue to strengthen the confidence of devotees through proper financial management, transparent systems and smooth administration. "We are confident that through proper financial management, seamless operations with innocent transparent systems, and an atmosphere imbued with purity, sanctity, and profound religiosity, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will continue to strengthen the faith and trust of Hindu society," he said.

The RSS also appealed to the Hindu community to maintain patience and restraint while the investigation is underway. "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also appeals to the entire Hindu society to demonstrate necessary patience and restraint in this difficult moment and to foil the conspiracies of anti-Hindu, anti-national forces who seek to exploit this unfortunate incident to malign Hindu dharma and society," the statement said.

SIT Investigation and Aftermath

Earlier in the day, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple arrived at the temple premises to carry out further investigation in the case. The state government on July 1 granted a 15-day extension to SIT to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

An FIR was registered on June 25 after the SIT submited the preliminary report on June 23, and eight accused were arrested. Subsequently, Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple hours after police arrested all eight people named in the FIR.