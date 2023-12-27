Ayodhya Railway station in UP renamed 'Ayodhya Dham Junction' ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

According to a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government, Ayodhya Dham Junction offers a comprehensive array of facilities that go beyond the standard railway station amenities, setting a new standard akin to those found at airports.

In a significant announcement on Wednesday, BJP leader Lallu Singh declared the change of Ayodhya Railway Station's name to "Ayodhya Dham Junction." Lallu Singh conveyed that this decision, made under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aligns with the public sentiments surrounding the grand Ayodhya Railway Station. The official statement was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Under the guidance of the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the name of Ayodhya Junction of the newly constructed grand Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to Ayodhya Dham Junction as per the expectation of public sentiments," Lallu Singh said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The forthcoming inauguration ceremony of the grand Ram Mandir in the temple town, scheduled for December 30, will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the newly constructed Ayodhya airport and railway station.

Commencing a couple of years ago, the redevelopment of Ayodhya Dham Junction has been undertaken by RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) Limited, a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways. The distinctive feature of this station lies in its meticulously planned development, surpassing even airport facilities in terms of quality and convenience.

According to a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government, Ayodhya Dham Junction offers a comprehensive array of facilities that go beyond the standard railway station amenities, setting a new standard akin to those found at airports. The station prides itself on housing an Infant Care Room, prioritizing medical care for passengers' infants. In case of any injuries or illnesses during the journey, a dedicated sick room is readily available at the station, providing essential first aid and medical assistance. Additionally, the station features a Tourist Information Centre, a Fire Exit, and the country's largest concourse, enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers.

In January 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the installation of the Ram idol in the Ayodhya temple on January 22, marking the resolution of over 700 years of disputed history.

The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is underway in multiple phases, encompassing a sprawling 71-acre area. The initial phase focuses on the ground floor of the temple, dedicated to the consecration of Ram Lalla. This stage involves the construction of the sanctum sanctorum and various mandaps.

Upon completion, the temple will span three floors, including a ground floor, adorned with murals and intricate iconography. The temple's design incorporates engravings on approximately 360 pillars, each showcasing 25 to 30 figures. The final phase of the project, scheduled for completion in December 2025, will witness the development of the Parkota or Parikrama Marg. This phase includes murals crafted from bronze, seven temples dedicated to the Saptarishis, alongside auditoriums and an administrative building.

Anticipation is high for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, expected to draw thousands of visitors to Ayodhya city, in addition to the dignitaries invited for this historic event.