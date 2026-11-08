Ayodhya authorities have launched a massive cleanliness drive to clear used diyas and waste from the Saryu River ghats following the 10th edition of Deepotsav, ensuring the city is clean and orderly for the ongoing Diwali festive celebrations.

Ayodhya Launches Post-Deepotsav Cleanliness Drive

Ayodhya witnessed a seamless transition from festive celebrations to civic responsibility on Sunday morning as authorities launched an extensive cleanliness drive along the banks of the Saryu River following the conclusion of the 10th edition of Deepotsav. After illuminating thousands of earthen lamps (diyas) across the city's riverfront during the grand celebrations on Saturday, local administrative bodies swiftly shifted their focus towards post-celebration management. The clean-up drive was undertaken to remove used diyas, wicks and other waste materials and restore the ghats to a clean and orderly condition following the celebrations ahead of Diwali.

Following the conclusion of the Maha Aarti, a large number of devotees gathered at Saryu Ghat to offer prayers and take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the river. Ayodhya was illuminated with thousands of earthen lamps on Saturday as the city celebrated the 10th edition of Deepotsav, with lakhs of diyas lighting up 56 ghats along the banks of the Saryu River. The grand celebration showcased the city's rich spiritual and cultural heritage, with the illuminated ghats presenting a spectacular display of devotion and tradition, adding to the spiritual splendour of Shri Ayodhya Dham.

Cultural Festivities and Dignitaries

The celebrations featured a series of cultural performances, including a spectacular light-and-sound show. Thousands of people gathered at the ghats to witness the grand festivities. Artists also presented a series of performances depicting significant episodes from the Ramayana, bringing the epic's key moments to life through elaborate stage enactments. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the celebrations, along with saints and other prominent guests.

Chitrakoot Deepotsav Preparations

Meanwhile, a five-day 'Deepotsav' fair is also underway in Chitrakoot on the occasion of Diwali, with authorities making arrangements to facilitate devotees and visitors during the festive period. District Magistrate Pulkit Garg said, " All arrangements have been made here. Police have been deployed at all traffic points. Night shelters have been set up. More than 1,800 workers have been deployed for cleaning at all locations. Good lighting has been arranged throughout the city for Diwali, and cleanliness is being ensured everywhere."

The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)