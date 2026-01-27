Ayodhya GST Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh resigned from his post. He stated his resignation was in support of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath and in opposition to Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who he said made 'baseless allegations'.

GST Commissioner Resigns in Support of PM, CM

Amid a row over the Uttar Pradesh government issuing a notice to Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Ayodhya GST Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh stepped down from his post on Tuesday, but in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The government officer said he was hurt by baseless allegations made against PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath over the last two days. He said that his resignation comes in opposition to Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who is being asked to provide proof regarding his Shankaracharya title. "In favour of the government and to oppose Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand, I have resigned. For the last 2 days, I was deeply hurt by his baseless allegations against our CM and PM. I have certain moral responsibilities towards the government that pays my salary. When I saw that my CM and PM are being insulted, I sent my resignation papers to the Governor," Kumar told ANI.

This development comes in the wake of a dispute between the Uttar Pradesh government and Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand during Mauni Amavasya. During the Magh Mela, the seer was allegedly stopped by authorities from taking the holy dip with his palanquin. Following this incident, the seer has been sitting outside his camp to protest the action.

Another Officer Resigns, Alleges 'Anti-Brahmin Campaign'

Earlier, Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government after he resigned from his post on Republic Day while criticising government policies. "An anti-Brahmin campaign has been going on in the Uttar Pradesh government for quite some time now. Brahmins are being singled out and tortured. Somewhere, a deputy jailer is beating a Brahmin. In another police station, a disabled Brahmin is being beaten to death," Agnihotri told ANI.

He also alleged that an "anti-Brahmin campaign" was underway in Uttar Pradesh, objecting to the alleged mistreatment of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand and his disciples during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. "Just imagine the recent incidents over the last two weeks, including the Magh Mela, where on the day of Mauni Amavasya, our Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math (Jyotishpeeth), Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati Maharaj, went to take a bath. His disciples, along with elderly monks, were beaten with feet, kicks, and shoes," the suspended officer said.

"When the administration beats like this, do you want to send the message to people from other communities outside that when the administration beats like this, there will be a massacre? What do you want? Do you want to massacre Brahmins?" he added.

Along with this, Agnihotri's resignation is a result of his discontent against the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Uma Bharti Weighs In on Shankaracharya Row

Meanwhile, BJP leader Uma Bharti affirmed that demanding proof from Swami Avimukteshwaranand regarding his Shankracharya title was a violation of propriety. Having said this, she outlined that her statement doesn't mean any disrespect towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In an X post, Bharti stated that the right to demand such proofs lies only with the Shankracharya or the scholarly council. "Don't harbour illusions against Yogi; my statement is not against Yogi ji--I hold feelings of respect, affection, and goodwill toward him. However, I stand firm on this: the administration must maintain strict control over law and order, but demanding proof of someone's status as Shankaracharya is a violation of propriety; only the Shankaracharya or the scholarly council can do that," she posted on X.

In a separate post, Bharti urged for a positive resolution between Swami Avimukteshwaranand Ji Maharaj and the Uttar Pradesh government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)