    Ayodhya's Bhakti Path hit by major theft, FIR lodged as lights worth Rs 50 lakh go missing

    The theft was discovered following a complaint lodged on August 9 by a representative from Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles, the firm responsible for installing the lights under a contract awarded by the Ayodhya Development Authority.

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    In a concerning development from Ayodhya, around 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 projector lights valued at over Rs 50 lakh, installed on the Bhakti Path and Ram Path in a high-security area, have reportedly been stolen, police said on Tuesday (August 13).

    According to the complaint, approximately 6,400 bamboo lights were set up along Rampath, while 96 projector lights were installed on Bhakti Path. However, during an inspection on May 9, it was discovered that a significant number of lights were missing. The theft had gone unnoticed until then, with the last recorded presence of all lights being on March 19.

    Shekhar Sharma, a representative of the firm, reported that by the time the theft was identified, around 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 projector lights had already been stolen by unidentified individuals.

    The firm became aware of the theft in May but filed an official complaint on August 9, leading to the registration of an FIR. The police are currently investigating the incident.

