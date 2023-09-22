Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Award for worst actor goes to...': BJP takes dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'Coolie' stunt

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday declared the Wayanad MP as the “Best Worst Actor” in the “Political Drama Category”. The Congress leader wearing the red “coolie” shirt was also seen lifting a luggage on his head.

    Award for worst actor goes to BJP takes dig at Rahul Gandhi Coolie stunt gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    In a fresh attack on Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in a fictional award show declared the Wayanad MP as the “Best Worst Actor” in the “Political Drama Category”. A day after he was spotted at Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station with the red "coolie" shirt and a badge fastened to his arm, the saffron camp took dig at the Congress politician. 

    The BJP’s sarcastic attack on Rahul Gandhi came in view of the Congress leader’s Thursday visit to the train station. The Congress leader seen hoisting the bag on his head also had on a red "coolie" shirt.

    Also Read | Day after Parliament clears Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, PM Modi bows before women who garlanded him (WATCH)

    Similar to Amitabh Bachchan’s 1983 “Coolie” movie poster, the saffron party took to official X handle wrote that the Congress leader’s new stunt has flopped again. "But the award for the worst actor in this political drama, undoubtedly, goes to him…” the X post added. 

    Notably, the BJP created a poster for Rahul's Coolie that was incredibly detailed and bore the slogan: “Gandhi Parivaar’s Coolie. Directed and played by Rahul Gandhi.” As per the poster, the Congress leader was seen lifting the weight of corruption and dynasty on his head and saying, “All I need is a platform.” 

    Gandhi was observed conversing with porters at Delhi's Anand Vihar train station on Thursday in an effort to promote the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" theme. He discussed their challenges and problems with them, and he even wore the distinctive red shirt worn by porters. On social media, pictures of Rahul carrying baggage on his head are going viral. 

    Also Read | Asian Games 2023: India protests China's visa denial to Arunachal athletes; Anurag Thakur cancels visit

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 3:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asian Games 2023: India protests China's visa denial to Arunachal athletes; Anurag Thakur cancels visit snt

    Asian Games 2023: India protests China's visa denial to Arunachal athletes; Anurag Thakur cancels visit

    Day after Parliament clears Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, PM Modi bows before women who came to garland him

    Day after Parliament clears Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, PM Modi bows before women who garlanded him (WATCH)

    Karnataka: JDs and BJP leaders to meet Amit Shah to discuss alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections vkp

    Karnataka: JDs and BJP leaders to meet Amit Shah to discuss alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections

    Onam Bumper 2023 Winner: Lucky winners from Tamil Nadu come together with winning ticket rkn

    Onam Bumper 2023 Winner: Lucky winners from Tamil Nadu come together with winning ticket

    Epitome of vulgarism MP Ramesh Bidhuri faces heat over hate rant in Parliament against BSP's Danish Ali

    'Epitome of vulgarism...' MP Ramesh Bidhuri faces heat over hate rant in Parliament against BSP's Danish Ali

    Recent Stories

    Yellowstone to Machu Pichu: 7 famous National Parks in the World ATG

    Yellowstone to Machu Pichu: 7 famous National Parks in the World

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha mehendi ceremony to take place today; know details ADC

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha mehendi ceremony to take place today; know details

    Asian Games 2023: India protests China's visa denial to Arunachal athletes; Anurag Thakur cancels visit snt

    Asian Games 2023: India protests China's visa denial to Arunachal athletes; Anurag Thakur cancels visit

    National Ice Cream Cone Day 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Ice Cream Cone Day 2023: Day, history, significance

    iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35000 Here is how you can grab the latest Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35,000? Here's how you can grab the latest Apple smartphone

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon