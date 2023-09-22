'Award for worst actor goes to...': BJP takes dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'Coolie' stunt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday declared the Wayanad MP as the “Best Worst Actor” in the “Political Drama Category”. The Congress leader wearing the red “coolie” shirt was also seen lifting a luggage on his head.

In a fresh attack on Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in a fictional award show declared the Wayanad MP as the “Best Worst Actor” in the “Political Drama Category”. A day after he was spotted at Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station with the red "coolie" shirt and a badge fastened to his arm, the saffron camp took dig at the Congress politician.

The BJP’s sarcastic attack on Rahul Gandhi came in view of the Congress leader’s Thursday visit to the train station. The Congress leader seen hoisting the bag on his head also had on a red "coolie" shirt.

Also Read | Day after Parliament clears Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, PM Modi bows before women who garlanded him (WATCH)

Similar to Amitabh Bachchan’s 1983 “Coolie” movie poster, the saffron party took to official X handle wrote that the Congress leader’s new stunt has flopped again. "But the award for the worst actor in this political drama, undoubtedly, goes to him…” the X post added.

Notably, the BJP created a poster for Rahul's Coolie that was incredibly detailed and bore the slogan: “Gandhi Parivaar’s Coolie. Directed and played by Rahul Gandhi.” As per the poster, the Congress leader was seen lifting the weight of corruption and dynasty on his head and saying, “All I need is a platform.”

Gandhi was observed conversing with porters at Delhi's Anand Vihar train station on Thursday in an effort to promote the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" theme. He discussed their challenges and problems with them, and he even wore the distinctive red shirt worn by porters. On social media, pictures of Rahul carrying baggage on his head are going viral.

Also Read | Asian Games 2023: India protests China's visa denial to Arunachal athletes; Anurag Thakur cancels visit