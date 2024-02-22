Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Avalanche in Kashmir's Gulmarg leaves one foreigner dead; several feared trapped

    An avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg left one foreigner dead and several others are feared to be trapped. The avalanche struck the Kongdoori slopes, trapping several skiers.

    Avalanche in Kashmir's Gulmarg leaves one foreigner dead; several feared trapped anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    Srinagar: In an unfortunate incident, an avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Thursday leaving one foreigner dead and one missing. According to officials, the avalanche was recorded around 2 pm along the Khilanmarg area on Thursday and struck the Kongdoori slopes, trapping several skiers. The deceased is a Russian skier, as per reports. Choppers were mobilized for search and rescue efforts.

    Sandeshkhali unrest: PM Modi to visit West Bengal, meet women who have alleged sexual harassment

    At the same time, five other skiers were rescued and are undergoing treatment in a local hospital. According to reports, the foreigners had gone to the ski slopes without residents. The Army and a patrolling team of the Jammu and Kashmir administration are conducting a rescue-cum-search operations in the region. 

    A snowmobile, usually used by thrill-seekers in Gulmarg, is stuck on the hillside under the avalanche's snowy aftermath. With the heavy snowfall that Kashmir has had over the past three days, there is a greater chance of avalanches in the valley's steep and mountainous regions.

    The J&K disaster management authority issued a new avalanche warning for the Union territory's ten districts on Wednesday. Within the next twenty-four hours, the districts of Bandipora and Baramulla districts received a medium-level avalanche warning, while Anantnag and Kulgam received a low-danger level warning.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sandeshkhali unrest: PM Modi to visit West Bengal, meet women who have alleged sexual harassment AJR

    Sandeshkhali unrest: PM Modi to visit West Bengal, meet women who have alleged sexual harassment

    AAP minister links ED's Arvind Kejriwal summons to party's victory in Chandigarh mayoral polls AJR

    AAP minister links ED's Arvind Kejriwal summons to party's victory in Chandigarh mayoral polls

    Social media platform 'X' blocks accounts, posts after Indian Govt orders, says we disagree with these acts

    Social media platform 'X' blocks accounts, posts after Indian Govt orders, says we disagree with these acts

    TMC leader Mahua Moitra seeks media restraint in court, Delhi HC raises questions on press awareness AJR

    TMC's Mahua Moitra seeks media restraint in court, Delhi HC raises questions on press awareness

    Exercise Dharma Guardian: India, Japan to hold wargames in Rajasthan

    Exercise Dharma Guardian: India, Japan to hold wargames in Rajasthan

    Recent Stories

    Factors that affect your mental health rkn

    Factors that affect your mental health

    Alabama Supreme Court declares frozen embryos as children under state law, Instantly impacting IVF treatment avv

    Alabama Supreme Court declares frozen embryos as children under state law, Instantly impacting IVF treatment

    Sandeshkhali unrest: PM Modi to visit West Bengal, meet women who have alleged sexual harassment AJR

    Sandeshkhali unrest: PM Modi to visit West Bengal, meet women who have alleged sexual harassment

    Cricket Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024: Will star pacer's absence derail Gujarat Titans' campaign? osf

    Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024: Will star pacer's absence derail Gujarat Titans' campaign?

    Manjummel Boys box office day 1 report: Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer mints over Rs 2.5 crore rkn

    Manjummel Boys box office day 1 report: Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer mints over Rs 2.5 crore

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon