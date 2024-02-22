Avalanche in Kashmir's Gulmarg leaves one foreigner dead; several feared trapped
Srinagar: In an unfortunate incident, an avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Thursday leaving one foreigner dead and one missing. According to officials, the avalanche was recorded around 2 pm along the Khilanmarg area on Thursday and struck the Kongdoori slopes, trapping several skiers. The deceased is a Russian skier, as per reports. Choppers were mobilized for search and rescue efforts.
At the same time, five other skiers were rescued and are undergoing treatment in a local hospital. According to reports, the foreigners had gone to the ski slopes without residents. The Army and a patrolling team of the Jammu and Kashmir administration are conducting a rescue-cum-search operations in the region.
A snowmobile, usually used by thrill-seekers in Gulmarg, is stuck on the hillside under the avalanche's snowy aftermath. With the heavy snowfall that Kashmir has had over the past three days, there is a greater chance of avalanches in the valley's steep and mountainous regions.
The J&K disaster management authority issued a new avalanche warning for the Union territory's ten districts on Wednesday. Within the next twenty-four hours, the districts of Bandipora and Baramulla districts received a medium-level avalanche warning, while Anantnag and Kulgam received a low-danger level warning.