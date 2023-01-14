Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez; warning issued for 12 districts

    They said avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours. People have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    An avalanche hit a village in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday (January 14), but there was no loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

    It is reportedly said that an avalanche warning has been issued for 12 districts including Bandipora after moderate to heavy snowfall a day before.

    "The avalanche hit Jurniyal village of Gurez this afternoon but there was no damage," the officials said. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for Kupwara district of north Kashmir and a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

    "Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said.

    They said avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours. People have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

    Two labourers from Kishtwar died on Thursday when an avalanche hit the work site of a construction company in Ganderbal district's Sonamarg.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
