'You are asset of our nation': Rajnath Singh on armed forces Veterans' Day

In a statement, the Union defence minister will dedicate Shaurya Sthal — developed by the Uttarakhand War Memorial Trust, which unanimously decided to hand over its control to the Indian Army — to the armed forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (January 14) paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty on Armed Forces Veterans' Day Shaurya Sthal War Memorial in Dehradun. Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan also paid tribute along with Rajnath Singh.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister said, "There's a dedicated dept in the Ministry of Defence for welfare of veterans. You're assets of our nation. Pension, medical and other facilities that the country gives you are small ways of showing respect to you. Several steps taken by the government for the welfare of veterans."

Also read: ISRO's report on 'Joshimath land subsidence' goes missing from govt website; check details

"When I reach among the bravehearts of the country like you, my head bows with reverence. Visuals of your bravery and sacrifice keep flashing in front of my eyes. You have protected the borders of our country and maintained its unity and integrity," he added.

CDS General Chauhan laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and was joined by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

In a statement, the Union defence minister will dedicate Shaurya Sthal — developed by the Uttarakhand War Memorial Trust, which unanimously decided to hand over its control to the Indian Army — to the armed forces.

Also read: 'Instead of being remorseful...': Air India 'pee-gate' victim slams Shankar Mishra

The occasion will be celebrated across nine locations this year including — Juhunjhunu, Jalandhar, Panagarh, New Delhi, Dehradun, Chennai, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar and Mumbai — by the three Service Headquarters.

During the event, the veterans will be felicitated with medals, souvenirs and recognition certificates, among others. The 'We For Veterans' anthem -- an ode to commemorating the valour and sacrifice of the veterans -- will be played at the events.