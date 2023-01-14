Nitin Gadkari receives death threat from unknown caller at Nagpur office; probe on

After getting this information, the local police have been informed about the matter, and Nagpur police are currently investigating the matter.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office on Saturday (January 14) received death threats over a phone call in Nagpur. It is reportedly said that the Union minister's office received the call three times since morning from an unknown person from a landline number.

After getting this information, the local police have been informed about the matter, and Nagpur police are currently investigating the matter.

According to the police, the threatening phone call was received at Gadkari's public relations office at Khamla Road in Nagpur. The caller threatened to kill Gadkari if he did not pay the demanded ransom.

The threat calls were received three times between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM at Gadkari's public relations office. Along with the ransom demand, the name of Dawood was also taken over the call.

The Union minister's public relations office has informed the police about the incident after receiving three threat calls. At this time senior police officers have reached Gadkari's office and an investigation is on.