    Nitin Gadkari receives death threat from unknown caller at Nagpur office; probe on

    After getting this information, the local police have been informed about the matter, and Nagpur police are currently investigating the matter.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office on Saturday (January 14) received death threats over a phone call in Nagpur. It is reportedly said that the Union minister's office received the call three times since morning from an unknown person from a landline number.

    Also read: 'You are asset of our nation': Rajnath Singh on armed forces Veterans' Day

    According to the police, the threatening phone call was received at Gadkari's public relations office at Khamla Road in Nagpur. The caller threatened to kill Gadkari if he did not pay the demanded ransom.

    The threat calls were received three times between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM at Gadkari's public relations office. Along with the ransom demand, the name of Dawood was also taken over the call.

    Also read: ISRO's report on 'Joshimath land subsidence' goes missing from govt website; check details

    The Union minister's public relations office has informed the police about the incident after receiving three threat calls. At this time senior police officers have reached Gadkari's office and an investigation is on.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 4:20 PM IST
