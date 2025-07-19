Former Director General of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) P. Sesh Kumar shed light on a report by top auditor that saved Kaziranga’s rhinos and also emerged a template for conservation efforts in India.

New Delhi: Former Director General of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) P. Sesh Kumar shed light on a report by top auditor that saved Kaziranga’s rhinos and also emerged a template for conservation efforts in India.

Kumar credited the CAG for a first of kind unconventional investigation to get at the bottom of the then prevalent poaching of rhinos in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Kaziranga National Park, a world-renowned sanctuary, is home to the iconic one-horned rhinoceros.

“In the years leading up to the audit by the CAG, a sharp and distressing rise in rhino poaching threatened the park’s conservation success story. The rampant poaching had reached alarming levels, causing widespread concern among wildlife enthusiasts, conservationists and government authorities,” recalled Kumar in his new book ‘CAG: What It Ought To Be Auditing’.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India undertook a performance audit that went far beyond traditional financial assessments.

“This audit, unlike routine evaluations, was a groundbreaking initiative that investigated all possible factors contributing to poaching and conservation failures, whilst directly engaging with stakeholders across different levels. Under the initiative, planning, execution and reporting of the audit team, the exercise evolved beyond a mere examination of accounts,” noted Kumar in the book.

He recalled that the CAG probe soon “transformed into a deeply investigative mission, bringing together forest officers, anti-poaching staff, local villagers and judicial authorities to ensure a holistic understanding of the crisis.”

“The audit’s - findings led to sweeping reforms, including the creation of a Special Wildlife Court, the recruitment of local youth into the newly formed Assam Rhino Force and the provision of modern — firearms to park guards,” added Kumar.

He noted that “the report’s impact was reflected in tangible conservation outcomes — while an average of 35 rhinos were being poached annually before the audit, the number fell to just 1 case in 2021-22.”

The former auditor stated that the audit report was later described as a “guidebook for conservation” by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF & HOFF), Assam. It became a landmark reference for future wildlife conservation efforts, he added.

“The Supreme Court of India took direct cognisance of its findings, even citing portions of the report in its deliberations. This is the story of how an audit, driven by determination and a commitment to conservation, became a catalyst for change in the battle to save Kaziranga’s rhinos,” noted Kumar.

The former auditor mentioned that the Kaziranga crisis deepened when relentless rise in poaching incidents marred the reputation of the national park.

“Armed poachers, emboldened by the lucrative international demand for rhino horns, in¬filtrated the park with alarming ease. Each year, dozens of rhinos were killed and, despite efforts by forest authorities, the numbers showed no sign of decline,” Kumar recalled.

The Audit Advisory Board, a high-level body overseeing public accountability, recognised the gravity of the situation and recommended that the issue be addressed as a priority performance audit, Kumar stated in the book.