    'Urge you to visit Kaziranga National Park...' PM Modi tells nation after safari

    "I would urge you all to visit Kaziranga National Park and experience the unparalleled beauty of its landscapes and the warmth of the people of Assam. It's a place where every visit enriches the soul and connects you deeply with the heart of Assam," PM Modi wrote on X

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday encouraged everyone to explore the splendour of Kaziranga National Park and immerse themselves in the breathtaking landscapes and hospitality of Assam. 

    Taking to X after undertaking a jeep safari and an elephant safari at the Kaziranga park, PM Modi emphasized that each visit to the park offers a soul-enriching experience and fosters a profound connection with the essence of Assam.

    "I would urge you all to visit Kaziranga National Park and experience the unparalleled beauty of its landscapes and the warmth of the people of Assam. It's a place where every visit enriches the soul and connects you deeply with the heart of Assam," he wrote.

    Kaziranga National Park, nestled in the northeastern state of Assam, is a national emblem of natural splendour. Revered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this vast wilderness is renowned for its iconic population of Greater One-Horned Rhinoceroses, drawing visitors from across the globe to marvel at their majestic presence amidst the park's lush landscapes.

    However, Kaziranga's significance extends far beyond its rhino population. It serves as a thriving ecosystem, providing sanctuary to a diverse range of wildlife, including elephants, wild water buffalo, swamp deer, and elusive tigers, thereby enhancing its allure and mystique. 

    Notably, the park plays a crucial role as a breeding ground for several species, including elephants, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer, earning it the prestigious designation of a Tiger Reserve in 2006 in recognition of its efforts to protect these majestic big cats.

    Moreover, Kaziranga's status as an Important Bird Area by BirdLife International underscores its importance as a haven for avifaunal species. Its marshy wetlands and lush grasslands serve as an ideal habitat for a myriad of bird species.

    During the winter months, Kaziranga undergoes a remarkable transformation as it becomes a temporary refuge for migratory birds, embarking on arduous journeys from distant lands, particularly Central Asia. These winged visitors, including the elegant lesser white-fronted goose, striking ferruginous duck, and elusive Baer’s pochard duck, grace the park with their presence.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
