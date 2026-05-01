MNS chief Raj Thackeray urged Maharashtrians to be assertive about the Marathi language. He criticised non-Marathi signboards and auto drivers, alleging deliberate attempts to divide Marathi-speaking people and questioning government inaction.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday urged Maharashtra people to be more "assertive" about the Marathi language, alleging that there have been "deliberate attempts" to prevent Marathi-speaking people from uniting.

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Speaking at an event organised by Vasant Vyakhyanmala in Pune, Thackeray said that despite Marathi being granted "Abhijaat" (classical) language status, debates continue over Hindi. He remarked that Marathi-speaking people are often "unaware and fearful", adding that the situation will persist unless they assert themselves.

Thackeray said he feels proud when Sachin Tendulkar delivers speeches in Marathi at Wankhede Stadium, but criticised society for judging writers and artists based on caste.

'Deliberate attempt to prevent unity'

"There has been a deliberate attempt to prevent Marathi-speaking people from uniting," he claimed. The MNS chief further held political leaders and the government responsible for the state's deterioration.

On linguistic practices and signboards

Questioning linguistic practices, he asked how autorickshaw drivers muster the courage to refuse speaking Marathi, and whether such behaviour would be seen in states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal or Gujarat. "Instead of cancelling licenses of such rickshaw wala ..our minister gives them more than four months to learn Marathi." Raj Thackeray also spoke about the Non-Marathi Signboard in many shops in Maharashtra, especially in a few pockets of Mumbai and Pune. He said, "It has been observed that in many places, Gujarati signboards are put up outside shops. I am not opposing any language; every language belongs to its own state, but here, in our state, Marathi should be used. Then, when our people take some action on this issue, it is our own people who say that violence(maarpeet ) should not have happened. If not that, then what should be done? Should we perform their aarti instead? Tell me, what should be the response? The most important point is that they even have the courage to put up such boards."

A call for cultural pride

Emphasising cultural pride, Thackeray said Maharashtrians should proudly showcase memorials of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and BR Ambedkar, while lamenting that such leaders have been divided along caste lines. He also referred to Balasaheb Thackeray as the first leader to unite Hindus electorally and acknowledged the contribution of Sharad Pawar to Maharashtra, particularly in agriculture, especially in fruit farming, despite ideological differences.

Concluding his address, Thackeray called on people to speak only in Marathi, "even if the person in front of you speaks Hindi, if you continue to do so, eventually that person will start speaking in Marathi...it is a dream to see such a Maharashtra which speaks only Marathi."

Govt mulls mandatory Marathi for drivers

Earlier on April 27, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik called a meeting with representatives of various rickshaw and taxi drivers' associations, including labour leaders Sanjay Nirupam and Shashank Sharad Rao, to discuss the implementation of making "practical Marathi" mandatory for all commercial passenger vehicle drivers in the state. (ANI)