Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Attacks on Savarkar will reduce people's sympathy over disqualification': Shiv Sena reminds Rahul Gandhi

    Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the editorial said a dictator is always scared and that he first starts controlling the judiciary and parliament and destroys the opposition. "This is precisely called slavery," the editorial said.

    Attacks on Savarkar will reduce people's sympathy over disqualification': Shiv Sena reminds Rahul Gandhi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Monday (March 27) said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on freedom fighter VD Savarkar will lead to ebbing of sympathy he has gained due to his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

    An editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the truth, which Gandhi is fighting for today, will not win by making defamatory statements against Savarkar.

    Also read: Attack on former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy: Trio, including CPM branch secretary, get three years in jail

    At a rally on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray said he considers Savarkar as his "idol", and asked Gandhi to refrain from "insulting" him.

    Thackeray said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of three parties - Sena (UBT), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - was formed to protect democracy and it was necessary to work unitedly for it.

    "By making defamatory statements against Savarkar, the sympathy gained by Rahul Gandhi will start ebbing. This will, for sure, put the Maharashtra Congress in an uncomfortable position," the editorial said. Gandhi's remarks that he is not Savarkar to apologise will not affect the faith of the people in the Hindutva ideologue, it added.

    Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction to skip Congress meeting in Delhi over Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar insult

    Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the editorial said a dictator is always scared and that he first starts controlling the judiciary and parliament and destroys the opposition. "This is precisely called slavery," the editorial said.

    It said Savarkar pledged to fight such slavery at the age of 12 and Gandhi should take a similar oath.

    Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 24 after a court in Surat in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in a defamation case.

    Also Read: Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York, express support to radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Attack on former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy: Three including CPM branch secretary get three years in jail

    Attack on former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy: Trio, including CPM branch secretary, get three years in jail

    Kolkata minor girl's death: Locals protest against state govt, administration; vandalise police vehicles AJR

    Kolkata minor girl's death: Locals protest against state govt, administration; vandalise police vehicles

    Latest fire in Brahmapuram doused completely

    Brahmapuram fire doused completely; locals seek immediate implementation of security measures

    Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction to skip Congress meeting in Delhi over Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar insult

    Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction to skip Congress meeting in Delhi over Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar insult

    Arrest Amritpal Singh if he attempts to flee to a third country India to Nepal gcw

    Arrest Amritpal Singh if he attempts to flee to a third country: India to Nepal

    Recent Stories

    'Insufferable': Fans call out Sara Ali Khan for her 'trash' dialogue delivery vma

    'Insufferable': Fans call out Sara Ali Khan for her 'trash' dialogue delivery

    Alibaba shares witness a rise after founder Jack Ma returns to China after year long absence gcw

    Alibaba shares witness a rise after founder Jack Ma returns to China

    Attack on former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy: Three including CPM branch secretary get three years in jail

    Attack on former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy: Trio, including CPM branch secretary, get three years in jail

    Kolkata minor girl's death: Locals protest against state govt, administration; vandalise police vehicles AJR

    Kolkata minor girl's death: Locals protest against state govt, administration; vandalise police vehicles

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Catalan President Pere Aragones makes BOLD claim amid rumours-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Catalan President Pere Aragones makes BOLD claim amid rumours

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon